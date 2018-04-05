1st Avenue freeze-out: Vancouver artery to close for more than 2 months this summer
Gas-line work scheduled to close busy road between Clark and Nanaimo between June and August
It's less than ideal news for Vancouver commuters: a section of East 1st Avenue will be closed to traffic for more than two months this summer as FortisBC replaces a section of a gas line.
According to a release from the city, the east-west artery will be fully closed between Clark Drive and Nanaimo Street from mid-June until the end of August.
One lane along East 1st Avenue from Nanaimo to Boundary Road will also be closed in each direction beginning in late April.
"We recognize these closures will affect many local residents' and commuters' daily lives, and we appreciate your patience during this disruption," FortisBC states on its website.
A number of other roads will be fully or partially closed this summer, as the city upgrades about 15 kilometres of street network, eight kilometres of water mains, and five kilometres of sewer mains.
A full list of planned construction sites is shown below.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.