1st Avenue freeze-out: Vancouver artery to close for more than 2 months this summer

It's less than ideal news for Vancouver commuters: a section of East 1st Avenue will be closed to traffic for more than two months this summer as FortisBC replaces a section of a gas line.

According to a release from the city, the east-west artery will be fully closed between Clark Drive and Nanaimo Street from mid-June until the end of August.

One lane along East 1st Avenue from Nanaimo to Boundary Road will also be closed in each direction beginning in late April.

"We recognize these closures will affect many local residents' and commuters' daily lives, and we appreciate your patience during this disruption," FortisBC states on its website.

A number of other roads will be fully or partially closed this summer, as the city upgrades about 15 kilometres of street network, eight kilometres of water mains, and five kilometres of sewer mains.

A full list of planned construction sites is shown below.