16-hour police standoff near Beach Avenue ends in arrests

Three people have been arrested after a 16-hour standoff with police near Beach Avenue and Hornby Street.

Vancouver police said officers were called to a disturbance in an apartment on Hornby Street near Drake Street around 4 a.m. PT on Wednesday.

Two men and a woman were in the suite with a quantity of drugs and a firearm.

While police arrested a 29-year-old Coquitlam man and a 25-year-old Whistler woman, a 34-year-old man fled on foot.

Police tracked him to his residence several blocks away, but the man refused to open the door.

This led to a police response that included Vancouver police negotiators, an emergency response team and other first responders who secured the area around Hornby and Beach Avenue for hours, disrupting traffic.

Officers located and arrested the man, who they say was hiding inside the residence, shortly after 8 p.m. PT.

Three people are now in police custody. (cbc)