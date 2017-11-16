Police are investigating after thieves allegedly stole precious metals, cash and art from a West Kelowna storage locker almost a week ago.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said the theft was worth in excess of $150,000.

"Our complainant was understandably distraught over the theft," he said.

O'Donaghey says items taken include over 5,000 ounces of silver and gold in various forms, including coins and bars.

Thieves also stole cash and a rare nude sculpture titled Eye of the Flame.

The work depicts two nude figures, and is a 14 kilogram limited edition lucite sculpture by artist Frederick Hart, according to numerous art websites.

One gallery website lists the price of the sculpture at $29,500.

Police says the alarm on the storage unit was triggered on Nov. 10, and that the man was notified by the alarm company. However, he wasn't able to immediately attend the site to check on his possessions.

Police were called to scene two days later.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.