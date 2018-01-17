Burnaby RCMP say a teenage girl is is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the 7200-block of Cariboo Road early this morning.

The 15-year-old pedestrian was hit by a northbound vehicle at around 7:10 a.m. PT and was declared dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the crash site and is cooperating with investigators.

Police have not identified the girl but say she was an international student who was attending school outside of Burnaby.



Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and speak to Burnaby Traffic Services.

