Police in Surrey are seeking tips after a 15-year-old girl was grabbed by an unknown male while she was walking home Friday night on 133 Street, north of Old Yale Road.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. PT.

Police say the victim escaped and ran home. The suspect has not been located.

In a news release, police described the suspect as a male with dark skin, in his 20s, five feet, eight inches and dressed in black clothes.

"The victim is physically uninjured however she is understandably upset by the incident," the release said.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.