A 14-year-old girl is believed to have died from an overdose earlier this month in Surrey, according to Surrey RCMP.

Police found the girl in distress after being called to a residence in the 13300 block of 103A Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. PT on Oct. 6, wrote Cpl. Scott Schumann in an email to CBC News.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced deceased from an "apparent" overdose, Schumann said.

Police said that a warrant was executed at the scene to obtain evidence.

A person of interest was detained for questioning, but was released without charges, Schumann said.

The investigation is being led by the Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit.

With files from Megan Batchelor