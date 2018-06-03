13 people taken to hospital after apartment fire in Duncan, B.C.

An apartment fire in Duncan, B.C., on Sunday sent 13 people to hospital for treatment and forced dozens more from their homes.

The fire erupted at the Parkland Apartments, sending flames shooting out of the building late in the morning.

Mike McKinlay, fire chief with the Duncan Fire Department, said the fire started on the bottom floor and eventually made its way up the side of the building to the roof of the top floor.

McKinlay said the fire and smoke damaged 12 suites, and all the apartments in the building — about 100 in total — have been evacuated until firefighters can cordon off the unsafe areas.

An emergency centre has been opened at a nearby community centre, McKinlay said, to provide temporary accommodations for the residents.

Two medical helicopters attended the scene, as well as crews from fire, police and ambulance.

B.C. Ambulance says all those affected by the fire are in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

With files from CHEK News