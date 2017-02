Thirteen people have been injured in a bus crash in Vancouver according to B.C. Emergency Health Services.

One person is reported to be in serious condition. The other 12 are in stable condition.

The accident happened near Oak Street and 57th Avenue around noon.

This am, @BC_EHS paramedics cared for & transported 13 pts (1 in serious condition & 12 stable) from a bus incident near Oak & 57th in #YVR. — @BC_EHS

