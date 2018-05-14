It's not ever day you can see your idol perform, but to sing their song to them — in front of a crowd of more than 20,000 people — is even more special.

That's exactly what 12-year-old singer Victoria Anthony from Vancouver got to do on Saturday at Pink's Roger's Arena concert.

The moment was the culmination of a two-week social media campaign Anthony started with the help of her mom, Christina.

“I love her. I love everything about her," said Pink fan Victoria Anthony. (Twitter/@vicanthonymusic)

"Well, I've always loved Pink ... I knew Pink was coming and I was joking around like what if I sang with her," Anthony said.

They created a video showcasing Anthony's singing and set up social media accounts with the hashtag #vicandpink and started to share it with friends and family. The campaign took off, and even got a shout-out on Twitter from Vancouver songstress Sarah McLachlan.

On the day of the concert, Anthony was close to the stage and she thought the 38-year-old singer missed her on her way to a set change, but she came back and asked if Vic was the one who was part of the social media campaign.

"And I was like yes! I'm Vic from the news!" Anthony recounted. "So she came down to me and she said sing whatever you want."

Anthony sang the singer's hit song Perfect — which Pink declared "amazing."

"I sang it right in front of her face," Anthony said. "It was absolutely crazy."

It happened! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VicAndPink?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VicAndPink</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BeautifulTraumaTour?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BeautifulTraumaTour</a> thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/Pink?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pink</a> for making me feel I can do anything. <a href="https://twitter.com/RogersArena?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RogersArena</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LiveNation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LiveNation</a> <a href="https://t.co/8hkfS4KlDt">pic.twitter.com/8hkfS4KlDt</a> —@vicanthonymusic

Christina Anthony, who filmed the moment, said while her daughter had been singing for a long time for friends and family, success at a recent school talent show pushed Victoria to go further.

"You might as well go out there and go for the biggest thing you want to do. For her, it was to sing with Pink. And I was like, why not," Christina said.

Victoria was able to start a social media campaign with the help of her Mom, Christina (right). (CBC)

And she said she was very proud of Victoria's performance.

"I know she's a good singer, but I was just blown away that she could handle herself and sing in that situation," she said.

"I know she's my kid, but wow. Wow."

As for Victoria's future singing career, the 12-year-old says she is too young to decide what to do.

"As a career, I don't know, but I always want music to be a part of my life," she said. "Nothing is impossible."

With files from Zahra Premji