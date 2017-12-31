Whether you're recovering from a late night of partying or preparing to take a freezing afternoon dip in the ocean for the Polar Bear swim, brunch is a must for the first day of the year.

From greasy spoons to dim sum, here's a list of 12 places that are open for brunch on New Year's Day 2018.

1. Nelly's Grill

Classic breakfast menu and a favourite go-to spot in Kits. Brunch specials planned for New Year's Day.

Serving breakfast: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 2061 West 4th Avenue

Price: $$-$$$

More information

2. Cafe Deux Soleils

Community vibe and family-friendly restaurant on Commercial Drive. Lots of healthy, reasonably-priced options. They don't take reservations but there's plenty of seating available.

Serving breakfast: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 2096 Commercial Drive

Price: $$

More information

Cafe Deux Soleils is a Commercial Drive go-to with it's funky vibe and family-friendly menu. (Cafe Deux Soleils/Facebook)

3. Fable Diner

Serves classics like bennies and huevos rancheros but also has twists on the menu such as the roast duck pancake and West Coast toast.

Serving breakfast: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 151 East Broadway.

Price: $$

More information

4. Bandidas Taqueria

The all-vegetarian restaurant serves Mexican-inspired breakfasts all day until midnight.

Serving breakfast: 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Address: 2781 Commercial Drive.

Price: $$-$$$

More information

Classics tacos with a creative spin. (Bandidas Taqueria)

5. Forage

Downtown restaurant specializing in sustainable, locally-grown food like Two Rivers sausages and omelette with Okanagan goat cheese.

Serving breakfast: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 1300 Robson Street.

Price: $$$

More information

6. Yolk's Restaurant and Commissary

Perfectly poached eggs with endless options for personal customizations. Also serves stacks of pancakes and waffles.

Serving breakfast: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 1598 East Hastings St. or 546 West Broadway

Price: $$

More information

Egg-cellent breakfast options at Yolk's with all things egg-related. (Yolk’s Restaurant and Commissary)

7. Jam Cafe

Rustic city vibe serving everything from chicken and waffles to buttermilk biscuit sandwiches.

Serving breakfast: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 556 Beatty Street.

Price: $$$

More information

8. BierCraft Bistro

Huge selection of Belgian and craft beers on tap in the heart of Cambie village, UBC and Commercial Drive. Also has a brunch menu.

Serving breakfast: 11:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Address: 3305 Cambie Street, 1191 Commercial Drive or 3340 Shrum Lane.

Price: $$$

More information

Jethro's Caesar, served with a side of bacon. (Jethro's Fine Grub/Facebook)

9. Jethro's Fine Grub

Hearty, generous servings of breakfast essentials.

Serving breakfast: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 3420 Dunbar St. and 3455 Fraser Street.

Price: $$-$$$

More information

10. The Belgard Kitchen

Steak and eggs, coconut chia pudding and Postmark stout sausage skillet — it's brunch, with a twist. Also serves beer, wine and mimosas.

Serving breakfast: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 55 Dunlevy Avenue.

Price: $$$

More information

Dim sum is served all morning at Shanghai Lu. (Shanghai Lu)

11. Shanghai Lu Restaurant

If dim sum is on your breakfast wishlist, this is the place to go.

Serving dim sum: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 705 West Broadway.

Price: $-$$

More information

12. Dutch Wooden Shoe Cafe

Simple diner serving European-style breakfast like Dutch pancakes.

Serving dim sum: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 3292 Cambie Street.

Price: $-$$

More information