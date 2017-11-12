Eleven-year-old Lara Beattie from Central Saanich on Vancouver Island hasn't started high school yet — but she has published a children's book educating kids about the dangers of drugs.

The book, called #Supertalker and Ugh! The Drug Bug, follows the adventures of a girl named Susie Walker.

"Susie Walker is a super talker because she's really good at talking back to drugs," said Lara.

"She's being tempted by drugs because of the drug bug named Ugh, but she says no, I listen to my heart to do what's right."

"She builds a large tower and the tower kind of represents how big her self-esteem is compared to the small drug bug."

A family affair

The book, which is now available online and at Tanner bookstore in Sidney, was edited by her grandmother Holly Beattie, a former teacher.

Holly said she'd talked to Lara about drugs from a young age, because of how frequently stories about drugs would show up in the news.

"It started very simple — like, don't take anything from anyone. But as she got older, then I gave her a little bit more information," she said.

"Finding out really how aware she was and the message she was able to deliver in a book to children, I found very interesting."

At first, Holly thought that listing the names of specific drugs might be a step too far for a children's novel — but Lara insisted it was important to be honest.

"If you're talking to kids at a very young age about marijuana and fentanyl and cocaine and stuff like that, then they won't know exactly what that is and they'll ask about it, then you get to explain more about how bad it is and stuff like that," she said.

Lara, who also illustrated the book, said she's working on a sequel.