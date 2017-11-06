After five proposals over three years, a proposed development at 105 Keefer Street has been rejected by the City of Vancouver's Development Permit Board.

In a 2-1 vote, the board decided the application — a nine-storey tower with 100 per cent market housing and ground level cultural space — did not meet technical zoning requirements.

The city's chief planner, Gil Kelley, and chief engineer, Jerry Dobrovolny, voted to reject the proposal, with assistant city manager Paul Mochrie voting against their motion.

"Because this is such an important site, with such design significance to Chinatown, and because I feel that the application has not met the design test in my view, I'm going to support the motion to refuse the application," said Kelley, who was the last to speak on the matter.

The Chinatown Action Group, one of the associations in the area publicly opposed to the development, applauded the decision.

"We're over the moon that the [permit board] finally put a stop to Beedie's profit-driven development and, instead, protect low-income residents. However, this is just the first step. Our elected leaders and Beedie need to get on with building what has been called for all along: 100 per cent low-income housing and a public and free community space," said organizer Nat Lowe in a decision.

​The Beedie Group owns the land, currently a parking lot, to the east of the Sun Yat-sen Gardens.

Earlier this year, a proposed 12-storey tower, with 25 units reserved for low-income seniors, was rejected by city council.

Weeks later, a new plan was submitted that was only nine storeys tall, complying with zoning regulations for height.

That meant the application only needed to pass the permit board.

The Beedie Group could resubmit a proposal for the land but declined comment Monday night following the decision.

People opposed to the 105 Keefer development proposed by Beedie Group applaud the development permit board's decision to reject their application on Nov. 6, 2017. (Justin McElroy/CBC)

