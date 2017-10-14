The 2016 Pokémon Go hype may have died down but trading cards and video games are as popular as ever, drawing hundreds of participants and spectators to the Pokémon Regional Championship held Richmond this weekend.

Approximately 600 competitors signed up for championship and the chance to win both fame and prizes including $5,000 cash.

"You have elements of chess, rock-paper-scissors and poker all in one game." - Aaron Zheng, former national Pokémon champion.

Participants ranged in ages and came from around the continent.

Ray Rizzo, three time Pokémon World Champion, came from Pennsylvania for the tournament.

Earlier this week, he was practicing against Aaron Zheng, a former national champion in the youth division from New York, and Vancouver's Rushan Shekar.

"It's a game that we all grew up with," Rizzo said. "It's just captivating us because it's a fun game but there is also a lot of skill and strategy."

Strategy and stakes

Strategy goes beyond just playing in the moment of the game, Zheng said.

"It's a turn-based game, so it's kind of like chess but you are making your moves at the same time and then you both see how it plays out," he said.

"The way I always explain it to people is you have elements of chess, rock-paper-scissors and poker all in one game."

And the stakes are high in the world of eSports, all three Pokémon players agreed.

Rizzo has travelled all over North America and gone to Japan and London since he started playing competitively in 2008.

"You got to be able to handle the pressure at these events," he said.

The 2017-2018 Vancouver Pokémon Regional Championship is being held at the Sheraton Vancouver Airport Hotel on Oct. 14 and 15.

