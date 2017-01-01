The first day of the year falls on a Sunday and what better day to go for a lazy brunch, ringing in the New Year with bubbly drinks and classic breakfast fare.

Here are ten places around Vancouver offering brunch this New Year's Day.

1. Bandidas Taqueria

​The all-vegetarian restaurant has classics with a creative-spin like huevos rancheros, corn-bread egg muffins and breakfast tacos. Lots of bike parking out front for those braving the snowy New Year's morning.

Brunch hours: 10 a.m. PT - 3 p.m. PT (all-day breakfast menu goes till 1 a.m. PT)

Price range: $$ - $$$

2781 Commercial Drive

Classics tacos with a creative spin. (Bandidas Taqueria)

2. Campagnolo Roma

The small, cozy restaurant serves up classic Italian fare that is all house-made and locally sourced. Especially known for their spicy Roman hot chicken dish and 'Tutto' breakfast spread. Casual atmosphere and kid-friendly.

Brunch: 10:30 a.m. PT - 2:30 p.m. PT

Price range: $$ - $$$

2297 Hastings Street East

3. Chicha's

Cozy restaurant with modern, Peruvian-inspired dishes and pisco cocktails. Brunch happy hour and house-made honey quinoa bread.

Brunch hours: 10:30 a.m. PT - 2:30 p.m. PT

Price range: $$

136 East Broadway

4. Hawksworth Restaurant

Go-to spot for fancy Vancouver foodies at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia. Sophisticated setting in the heart of downtown with an equally elegant menu.



Brunch hours: 10:30 a.m. PT - 2 p.m. PT

Price range: $$$$

801 West Georgia Street

5. Lucy's Eastside Diner

The 1950s-style diner has a retro vibe and standard Canadian noshes available all day and night. Kid-friendly.

Brunch hours: Open 24 hours a day

Price range: $

2708 Main Street

Stacks of pancakes at the 1950s-style diner. (Lucy's Eastside Diner)

6. Oru Cuisine

Decadent all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel, in a luxurious setting with views of the harbour. Special New Year's Day menu with hangover smoothies, build-your-own omelettes and donut wall.



Brunch hours: 10 a.m. PT - 2 p.m. PT

Price range: $78 per person

1038 Canada Place

Pastry display at the decadent Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel restaurant. (Oru cuisine/ Wikimedia commons )

7. Save on Meats

Vintage-style diner with a retro ambiance with big, greasy breakfasts and renowned meat from the butcher shop next door. Walk away full and satisfied without breaking the bank. Offers a kids' menu.

Brunch hours: 9 a.m. PT - 4 p.m. PT

Price range: $

43 West Hastings St.

8. Sylvia's Polar Bear Brunch

Just steps from English Bay, the historic Sylvia hotel has a wonderful view and elegant ambiance. Special New Year's day brunch with plenty of West Coast seafood.

Brunch hours: 11 a.m. PT - 2 p.m. PT

Price: $28 per person, includes a mimosa, coffee/tea and a basket of pastries. $20 for children under 12.

1154 Gilford Street and Beach Ave

Sylvia hotel offers a special New Year's Day brunch after the annual polar bear swim (Sylvia Hotel)

9. Twisted Fork

A favourite of the Vancouver brunch scene and self-described as "slightly french dining made simple." Casual, comfy scene with candlelight and funky music set low. They don't take reservations so expect lines but the wait list can be checked online.

Brunch hours: 8 a.m. PT - 3 p.m. PT

Price range: $$ - $$$

1147 Granville St.

10. Yolk's Restaurant and Commissary

Perfectly poached eggs with endless options for personal customizations. Stacks of pancakes and waffles. It's a brunch oasis.

Brunch hours: 9 a.m. PT - 3 p.m. PT

Price range: $$

1298 East Hastings St. or 546 West Broadway and Cambie.

