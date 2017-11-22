One person is in hospital after being shot by police this morning in an altercation on a set of train tracks near Lougheed Highway in Mission, B.C.

Police responded to a complaint at about 8:00 a.m. PT, and found the person on the CP Rail tracks behind the 32500 block of Lougheed Highway.

They aren't saying the nature of the complaint, or what led to the shooting.

It's not clear whether the person's injuries are life threatening or not.

"The investigation is very new … at this point we don't have any other details," said Staff Sgt. Steve Crawford of Mission RCMP.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., a civilian-led body that conducts investigations into police-involved incidents that result in serious injury or death, had not yet been called in, said Crawford.

"That's being discussed as we speak," said Crawford at about 10:00 a.m. PT.