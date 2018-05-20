1 person hospitalized after small plane crashes near B.C.-Yukon border
2 search and rescue technicians parachuted to the scene
One person is in hospital after a small plane crashed near the B.C.-Yukon border on Friday night.
According to a written statement from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria, the 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron was called to search for the plane — a Cessna 206 — after it let out a locator signal around 8:45 p.m.
A Buffalo airplane and a Cormorant helicopter were sent to the scene, around 300 kilometres from Fort Nelson.
Two search and rescue technicians parachuted to the crash site and assessed the injured person, who was then transported to hospital.
The JRCC said the patient's medical condition cannot be disclosed. The pilot was the only person on board.
What was supposed to be your average day out doing compliance and enforcement over the long weekend quickly went into full gear as the Fort Nelson BCCOS are called in by the RCMP to assist with the search and rescue of a downed small aircraft last night. <a href="https://t.co/oq5qQSvJVy">pic.twitter.com/oq5qQSvJVy</a>—@_BCCOS