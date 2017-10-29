RCMP say one person is dead and one person is injured after a morning shooting near 100 Mile House, B.C., on Sunday.

In a statement, Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said RCMP were called to a home in the 6800-block of Highway 24, about 30 kilometres southeast of 100 Mile House, at about 10 a.m. PT.

When they arrived, they found one man dead and another suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital. Saunderson said she didn't know his condition.

The investigation is ongoing but Saunderson said the two men knew each other and there's no risk to the public.

The BC Coroners Service has taken charge of the investigation and police say they won't release any more information for the time being.