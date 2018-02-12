One person has been taken to hospital after a helicopter had a hard landing at Victoria International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The incident at 12:30 p.m. PT involved a private chopper and forced the airport to close two of its three runways, spokesperson Ken Gallant said.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified, and the airport said it was waiting for authorization to remove the aircraft.

Just before 2 p.m., PT, Gallant said there had been no flight delays but it would still be another two or three hours before full service was restored.

There is no word on the condition of the injured person.