One person is dead and four others are in hospital after a three-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway in British Columbia.

RCMP say the collision happened around noon Wednesday when a westbound vehicle with Manitoba licence plates crossed the centre line about 40 kilometres west of Revelstoke.

It slammed into an eastbound vehicle from Alberta, then slid sideways into a second vehicle that was also heading east.

Police say a passenger in the Manitoba vehicle died at the scene, while the driver and three other passengers were taken to hospitals in Kamloops and Salmon Arm.

One of them remains in critical condition and another is listed as serious, although police say the people in the other vehicles suffered only minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but Mounties say the accident scene was reopened four hours after the collision.