Homicide investigators are on scene in Surrey after a fatal shooting Monday afternoon.

According to Surrey RCMP, it happened at around 2:30 p.m. in the 8200 block of 166 Street. When police arrived, they found a man in a SUV that was in a parking lot outside a Comfort Inn.

The man, whose name has not been released, died on scene. Police haven't said whether there are any witnesses but believe it was a targeted shooting.

The area around the shooting will be blocked off for some time, and the Integrated Homicide Team have been called to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT investigators at 1-877-551-4448, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.