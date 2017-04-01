One person is dead in Langley, B.C. after shots rang out near a hotel and restaurant just off Highway 1 on Saturday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. PT, RCMP were called to the 8800 block of 201 Street after receiving reports of shots fired.

Police say a person was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later died of their injuries.

Officers are not identifying the victim other than to say in a release that they are an adult.

Witnesses say RCMP used a police dog to search the busy parking lot and area.

"The area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a significant amount of time," said the release.

"The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called and will be working in partnership with the Langley RCMP."

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-IHIT or email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.