One person is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting in North Surrey Friday night.

RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 11300-block of Alpen Place just before 9 p.m.

Officers found one person dead at the scene and a second person suffering from gunshot wounds.

The second victim was transported to hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is examining the scene for evidence.

Police are looking to speak to any witnesses to the attack, which they say appears to have been targeted.

There is no word if any arrests have been made.