A man is dead and a woman is in hospital in serious condition after an overnight shooting in south Surrey.

According to a release, Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 14300 block of Crescent Road around 2:10 a.m. PT.

Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, who died as a result of his injuries.

RCMP also received a call from a woman suffering from gunshot wounds who had driven herself a short distance away from the scene. She is now in hospital in serious condition.

RCMP said this does not appear to be a random act, and that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called in.

According to the release, the area surrounding the scene will be cordoned off for a "significant" amount of time, and Surrey RCMP warn there may be road closures and disruptions to traffic.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).