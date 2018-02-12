One person is dead and a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway was closed between Hope and Merritt, BC. for nine hours, following a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday afternoon.

OPEN - #BCHwy5 is now clear NB, the highway is fully open in both directions #HopeBC #Merritt — @DriveBC

RCMP says the collision occurred just after 12:30 p.m. PT near Larsen Hill, about 30 kilometres south of Merritt.

Police say a second person is in critical condition and was taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Mounties are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to contact them.