New Snowfall warnings remain in effect as mayor responds to rush hour chaos
The City of Vancouver says main arterials were cleared within hours, full snow fleet still on hand. More
THE FENTANYL FIX Iceland is beating teenage substance abuse — Could B.C. follow suit?
by
Government programs have significantly reversed drinking and drug use in Icelandic teens over the last 20 years.
Helpline for Muslim women flooded with calls following Trump ban, Quebec shooting
by
A helpline for Muslim Women based in Surrey, B.C. has been flooded with calls following President Trump's executive order on immigration, and a shooting in a Quebec city mosque.
Opinion Fixing fentanyl means treating trauma that creates addicts
by
Addicitons expert says we shouldn't be asking why the addiction, but why the pain in the first place.
Carol Todd heads to the Netherlands for the trial of her daughter's alleged tormentor
by
Carol Todd is flying to the Netherlands to attend the trial of the man accused of tormenting her daughter Amanda.
THE FENTANYL FIX Mother of drug-addicted daughter calls for changes amid fentanyl crisis
by
It is the phone call Linda Davidsen increasingly fears. Ever since the opioid crisis started, she has worried the next time she picks up the phone it will be the police on the other end telling her her daughter, Cheyenne, has died from a drug overdose.
B.C. high school cancels student trip to New York over U.S. political turmoil
by
Staff were concerned with "the potential" for more protests in the Big Apple.
Gregor Robertson to lead mayoral task force on fentanyl crisis
The taks force will meet with federal ministers to discuss experiences in their cities
Richmond Hospital receives record $25M donation from retired local doctor, families
A retired family doctor who paid his way through medical school by working in Richmond's shingle mills and canneries is now giving back to the community with a record donation.
Guilty plea in Pemberton drunk driving crash that killed 3 men
by
A man who killed three men while driving drunk has pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing death.
Brandon and Gail Blackmore convicted by B.C. judge in child bride case
by
A former couple from the polygamous community of Bountiful, B.C., have been found guilty of taking a 13-year-old girl into the United States to marry the now imprisoned leader of the sect that practises plural marriage.
Nisga'a ring in Lunar New Year with 2 days of celebration
The Nisga'a First Nation welcomes everyone to celebrate Hobiyee, or Lunar New Year, with two days of celebrations at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver.audio
Police appeal for witnesses after senior killed in Stanley Park
Detectives are looking for anyone who spoke with Lubomir 'Lubo' Kunik, 61, shortly before his death.
Canadian professors join academic boycott of U.S. in protest of Trump travel ban
by
Nearly 6,000 academics have pledged not to travel to conferences held in the U.S. in protest of Trump's immigration ban.
Preview Canada's soccer women throwing party for their past and future
by
A journey that has seen the Canadian women's soccer team rise to No. 4 in the world rankings will be celebrated on Saturday (6 p.m. ET) in Vancouver prior to their friendly against Mexico.
Video Traffic snarled, SFU classes cancelled due to snow in Metro Vancouver
B.C.'s South Coast isn't done with the snow just yet — and traffic in Metro Vancouver is snarled as a result.video
Unlicensed pot shop opens — and closes — in downtown Prince George
by
Canna Clinic opened shop in downtown Prince George without a business licence.
Canadian law school students band together to help refugees banned by Trump
by
Students from all 22 Canadian law schools are banding together to compile research that could potentially help refugees banned by U.S. President Donald Trump's recent executive order.
B.C. residents now have up to $12 K incentive to trade in a gas guzzler for zero-emission vehicle
by
The province announced a $40 million dollar investment to encourage B.C. residents to purchase electric vehicles.
Washington teen missing at Cypress a false alarm, searchers says
North Shore Rescue say an 18-year-old from Federal Way, Washington has been located safe and sound.
False Creek residents wary of viaduct-free park design
The city is presenting its plans to develop a park in the Northeast False Creek area, but the head of the False Creek Residents Association is worried the city won't deliver on its promise.audio
Maestro Otto Tausk named VSO's new music director
The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra has named its new music director as current Maestro Bramwell Tovey departs in 2018.audio
Oak Street in Vancouver reopened after multi-vehicle incident
Oak Street reopened between West 33 Avenue and 41 Avenue following a multi-vehicle incident
Bad oysters from B.C. could be making Ontarians sick
Ontario's acting Chief Medical Officer of Health is warning that two dozen cases of gastrointestinal illness may be linked to oysters from British Columbia.
Vancouver-based company takes owner of Snapchat to U.S. court in patent battle
Investel Capital announced the legal battle the day after Snap Inc. officially filed for a U.S. initial public offering that could raise an estimated $3 billion US or more from investors. Investel says it owns the rights to location-based filters used by the social media platform.
Michael Bublé's toddler son 'progressing well' with cancer treatment
Noah Bublé, the toddler son of Michael Bublé, is 'progressing well' with his ongoing cancer treatment, the Canadian singer and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, said Friday.
THE FENTANYL FIX 'The grief subsides but it never goes away': How families find support online during the fentanyl crisis
by
After his brother's funeral, Gesar Saunders looked for someone to connect with but couldn't easily find anyone to help share his grief. So, he started an online support group called Fentanyl Victims – We Remember and invited people who had lost a family member or a friend to fentanyl to join.
Vancouver's mayor says city ready for next snowfall
by
The City of Vancouver says it's been salting and brining city streets for the past few days in anticipation of Friday's snowfall and maintains its crews are ready to deal with it.
Early morning crash in Abbotsford kills driver
Abbotsford Police are asking people to avoid the area around Ash Street from Woodbine Crescent to Old Clayburn Road as they investigate the collision.
Trump ban separates Facebook worker from family in Vancouver
Murtadha Al-Tameemi can't visit his family in Vancouver over fear he won't be able to return to his home in Seattle after U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban.
Woman in Cranbrook court case denies advising her husband to kill himself
A woman on trial for pushing her husband to kill himself denied the allegations in a Cranbrook, B.C., court while admitting to having marriage troubles.
Vancouver artist's anti-Trump cartoon takes off on social media
by
A Vancouver artist’s cartoon featuring a diminutive Donald Trump sitting on Steve Bannon's lap has been widely shared on social media this week.audio
Former ICBC employee charged in relation to Justice Institute attacks
by
A former ICBC employee has been charged for her alleged role in a series of attacks on the homes and vehicles of 15 people involved with the Justice Institute of B.C.
Point of View Why we all have to be part of fixing the fentanyl crisis
by
"When I hear the sad song of sirens that ring out in my neighbourhood every day – all day long – I am dreading the story I will hear -- whether this person has made it or not."
Prince George's Mr. PG may have to make way for new development
by
Rising land values are calling the future of two Prince George icons — Mr. PG and the Roll-A-Dome — into question.
Vancouver yoga studio declares Trump-free zone
by
Julie Peters, the owner and director of Ocean and Crow Yoga, said she put up the sign outlining its position on Tuesday.
Nature lovers ask B.C. Hydro to delay destruction of rarely-seen bird's nesting ground
by
Watson Slough provides sanctuary for the secretive yellow rail bird and is scheduled to be logged to make way for the Site C dam project.
19-year-old Kelowna skier achieves B.C. best at World Juniors
by
19-year-old Gareth Williams of Kelowna has achieved a B.C. best at the Nordic Junior World Championships in Park City, Utah.
THE FENTANYL FIX Psychiatric care a major part of tackling fentanyl crisis
by
According to a psychiatrist who spends a lot of his time in the Downtown Eastside hotels and alleys finding people struggling with mental health issues, the fentanyl overdose crisis can't be solved without addressing the mental health component.
First-time homebuyers would foot the bill for thicker wall bylaw, says contractor
by
A proposed bylaw that would increase the thickness of outside walls for newly built townhomes and low-rise aparments could cost homebuyers an extra $10,000.
Less than half of B.C. doctors thoroughly check patients' prescription history, says researcher
by
PharmaNet service catalogues every British Columbian's prescription history but not all doctors are using it, according to a drug policy researcher.
B.C. NDP promise to bring in federal carbon pricing 'gradually' starting in 2020
If elected in May, the B.C. NDP says they will bring in federal carbon pricing "gradually and predictably" starting from 2020, and double the number of British Columbians who are currently able to receive a rebate on the carbon tax.
Young man desperate for mental health care released from jail with no treatment plan in place
by
A 20-year-old Vancouver Island man, who suffers from mental illness, has been released from jail but now worries about what will happen to him next.
Charges to be considered for RCMP officer involved in Const. Sarah Beckett fatality
A Mountie who was involved in the accident which killed Const. Sarah Beckett could be facing charges.
Nurse pleads guilty to child porn charges after 'extensive' collection found in B.C.
Officials found nearly 800 videos and more than 27,000 photos of child pornography in their investigation.
Home sales plummet in previously red-hot Vancouver
Home sales in Metro Vancouver last month dropped by almost 40 per cent from the year before with the sale of detached houses falling hardest.
THE FENTANYL FIX 'The pain is just never-ending': Making the case for long-term opioid use
by
Like many drug users, Heather Fugere experimented before she started taking opioids regularly. First there were the Tylenol 3s. Then there was the Tramadol. But it wasn't until a bad fall led her to the emergency ward where she discovered Oxycodone.video
Canucks not interested in messing with long-term strategy
by
Jim Benning has spent nearly three seasons restocking the Vancouver Canucks' prospect pool and has no desire to move a future asset for a pending free agent, even if it helps secure a playoff berth. "Our long-term strategy is to draft and develop our own players."
From exploring ocean to outer space: B.C. oceanographer on astronaut shortlist
by
An oceanographer from the University of Victoria has passed initial physical and medical tests and he is now on a shortlist to become a Canadian astronaut.
Live CBC Vancouver News
CBC Vancouver News team gets the story beyond the headlines. More video
Man allegedly shot by police not violent, sister says
UBC basketball's starting point guard shares how he's been affected by Trump's travel ban
Parking wars: 400% price hike proposed for new West End street parkers
And the band played on: Overdoses, death and a resistance to change
Conjugal visits help inmates prepare to re-enter society, says warden
VPD searching for man seen in Stanley Park surveillance video
