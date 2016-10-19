Top Story
New Giant pot bonfire smokes out Castlegar, B.C.
When RCMP in Castlegar, B.C., busted a major marijuana grow-op outside of town recently, they weren't expecting fumes from the proceeds to later waft across town. More
Photos Thousands turn out for Women's marches across B.C.
Millions of women have turned up to rally against U.S. President Donald Trump in women's marches around the world, including thousands in communities across B.C.
'I feel free': Competitive Wheelchair ballroom dancing a first in B.C.
Wheelchair ballroom dancing competitions held in parts of Canada and the world, but not in B.C. — until now
Abbotsford's Adam Hadwin joins elite PGA club
Adam Hadwin has shot a 13-under 59 in the CareerBuilder Challenge for the ninth sub-60 round in PGA Tour history and the second in 10 days.read comments video
'There was a lot of emotions': Displaced by flames, Fort St. John gymnasts get new home
After a fire ripped through their old gym, the North Peace Gymnastics Association have tried to make ends meet in a small hotel ballroom. And after over a year of struggling, they've found a large space to call.audio
2017 British Columbia election: West Kootenay riding profile
A look at Kootenay West, one of the 87 electoral districts in British Columbia.
Thousands gather in Vancouver to support U.S. Women's March
Thousands of people gathered in downtown Vancouver in solidarity with the Women's March in Washington, D.C. — an event to show support for women's rights and human rights a day after Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.
Why are Canadians over 35 barred from signing up to donate bone marrow?
Bone marrow donation is often the last hope of survival for leukemia patients like seven-year-old Joshua Weekes, who died earlier this week after being unable to find a donor.video
Our Vancouver Former MasterChef contestant serves up wild game at Vancouver Boatshow
Tammy Wood is an avid wild game hunter, mother of six, and former contestant on MasterChef Canada. She stopped by Our Vancouver to share her recipes for authentic Salmon Ceviche, and her Jamaican Jerk Style Crocodile. Recipes included!video
LIVE BLOG RECAP A look at the Women's March, as it happened
In a global exclamation of defiance and solidarity, more than 1 million people rallied Saturday at women's marches in Washington, D.C., and cities around the world to send President Donald Trump an emphatic message on his first full day in office.
FROM THE ARCHIVES 40 years later, remembering Jimmy Carter's pardon for draft dodgers
One of U.S. President Donald Trump's first acts in office was to sign an executive order to scale back the Affordable Care Act. But 40 years ago today, the beginning of Jimmy Carter's presidency sparked a different tone.video
In Depth Gold standard for political donations worldwide? Quebec, not B.C.
A spotlight on B.C.’s political financing practices hit the world stage this week and democracy watchers confirm that Quebec has recently risen to become a world standard in campaign corruption controls, while western provinces lag.
Photos Memorable photos from the past week in B.C.
The week that was in British Columbia — in photos
From 'zombie' urchins to seafood gold? Studies test sea urchin farming in Canada
Federal scientists and others are exploring the possibility of sea urchin farming in Canada, using Norwegian technology that proponents hope will turn 'zombie' urchins which can denude kelp beds into profitable seafood — but there is a question about the ecological cost.
Beer guts and burlesque: Prince George performers celebrate the natural male body
Burlesque shows typically feature female performers, but a Prince George, B.C. troupe wants to showcase the beauty of the male body, as well.audio
Fire forces ten people out of house in Surrey
The blaze broke out before 2 a.m. at a house in the 9600-block of 139 Street Saturday morning.
British Columbians to march in solidarity with U.S. Women's March
Thousands of U.S. women are marching in protest of Donald Trump's inauguration today, and many B.C. women are marching at home in solidarity.
RCMP investigating multiple shootings overnight in Surrey, Burnaby
Investigators in Burnaby and Surrey continue to investigate the shootings. It's unknown if either of the incidents are related to each other.
B.C. Premier Christy Clark no longer receiving $50K stipend from party
Christy Clark says she will instead ask the B.C. Liberal Party to reimburse her for individual expenses.
Recap Henrik Sedin records 1,000th career point, Canucks edge Panthers
Henrik Sedin recorded the 1,000th point of his NHL career before Luca Sbisa scored the winner in the third period as the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Florida Panthers 2-1 on Friday night.read comments video
Peak on Mount Seymour to be named after former NSR leader Tim Jones
A man who rescued hundreds of people from danger in the North Shore mountains will be memorialized on one of those very peaks.
Kindergarten wait lists grow as enrolment rises in Victoria
It's nearly eight months before school starts, but some parents of next year's kindergarten class are worried about getting a place for their children.
Coming to beneath a park and school near you: a hydro substation?
BC Hydro says it must replace three aging Vancouver substations to meet the city's future power needs. The plan, which its CEO described a a "big new idea," is to build new stations underground, beneath two parks and a school.
Downtown Vancouver losing 2 walk-in medical clinics
Vancouver's busy downtown core is losing two walk-in clinics, as Stein Medical Clinics shuts down its Dunsmuir and Burrard locations.
It's a heated race to fill Emily Carr space on Granville Island
Federal and provincial officials are tight-lipped about the future tenants of two buildings now occupied by Emily Carr University, only saying the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and B.C. Ministry of Advanced Education are in discussions.
Health centre claims it followed all procedures in overdose death of Brandon Jansen
The owner of the Sunshine Coast Health Centre said her staff followed all appropriate procedures and no mistakes were made.
Province, local governments could do more on overdose crisis, says federal health minister
In answer to calls for the declaration of a federal health emergency, Health Minister Jane Philpott says such a declaration would not help because B.C. is not making use of the tools it already has.
'Tinder for tractors' arrives in B.C.
While users of Tinder and other dating sites are looking for love, users of AnyQuip are seeking backhoes, excavators and skid steers.audio
Vancouver Island's Nuchatlaht following Tsilhqot'in in land, title claim
The Nuchatlaht First Nation has hired the same legal team that was successful in the 2014 landmark Aboriginal Title Supreme Court of Canada victory for the Tsilhqot’in Nation in Central B.C.
Bus driver sexually assaulted while driving on Lougheed Highway
A man is in custody after he allegedly sexually assaulted a bus driver while she was driving along Lougheed Highway last week.
Mother fighting back against fentanyl 1 year after son's tragic overdose death
On January 20, 2016, Ryan Pinneo overdosed on fentanyl in his home. CBC's Daybreak Kamloops caught up with his mother, Sandra Tully, to find out how her life has changed since his death.audio
'We just want to know what happened to Max': Family issues plea for missing Prince George man
Family members from across the country gathered in Prince George to ask for help in finding Maxwell Harvey Mayling.
Get rid of daily patient cap, says B.C. walk-in clinic founder
The founder of Walk-In Clinics of B.C. says patients aren't getting good care when walk-in clinics are forced to close early because of the province's daily cap on patients, but SFU professor John Calvert says the entire fee-per-patient system needs to be overhauled.audio
Caregivers' needs shouldn't be overlooked by doctors, says Alzheimer Society of B.C.
When John Mann, frontman for the iconic Canadian Celtic rock band Spirit of the West, was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's, his wife's world was turned on its head.
Mitchell Island fire sends cloud of black smoke over South Vancouver
A large fire burned on Mitchell Island, between Vancouver and Richmond, for much of Friday.
-
National Bank economist Stéfane Marion says the Trump presidency might benefit B.C.'s economy, as long as he doesn't act on his more protectionist tendencies.
Snow biker hopes to retrieve abandoned bike after mountain rescue
Jordan Edgelow had to abandon his snow bike after it got hung up on a tree stump. He started a fire to keep warm and made a shelter out of pine branches.audio
Vancouver chefs concoct communal soup to support charity
Hungry for lunch? Head down to the Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts at 12:30 p.m. PT and sample Dine Out Festival's soup experiment and support the United Way's Stop the Growl initiative.audio
-
A Surrey Liberal MP says more data is required before the federal government will declare a public welfare emergency in B.C., something the opposition Conservatives and NDP are calling for.
-
CBC News is covering the historic inauguration of Donald Trump from start to finish. Here is a schedule of the day's events.
-
The BC Coroners Service will hold a public inquest into the death of an elderly man who died from self-inflicted wounds at a Fraser Valley seniors' home after he was pepper-sprayed by police.
-
Charges of sexual exploitation and sexual assault have been laid against a 75-year-old man linked to alleged incidents at Royal Athletic Park almost 30 years ago.
-
As snow recedes, potholes become Vancouver's new traffic challenge
The snow is gone — but the traffic problems aren't.video
-
by
A 33-year-old man from West Vancouver was at a traffic stop on East Cordova Street, when he told police he had a homemade pipe bomb inside his car.
-
by
Family members of a 15-month-old Vancouver child who died in an accident have written a public tribute to the child they called 'Baby Mac.'
-
The provincial government says an extra counterflow lane will be added to the Alex Fraser Bridge by narrowing existing lanes and removing the shoulders.audio
-
by
Gas stations in Terrace, B.C., now display stickers sharing fuel-saving tips, but the man who originally proposed the idea says they don't do enough to warn about the consequences of climate change.audio
-
by
The fate of four men accused of using a derelict cargo ship to smuggle hundreds of Tamil asylum seekers into Canada was placed in the hands of a jury on Thursday.
-
by
Health Minster Terry Lake's recent observation it might be time to raise B.C.'s smoking age to 21 has many activists pointing to the success of a small municipality in Massachusetts that imposed the same law a decade ago.
-
by
Fort St. John Mayor Lori Ackerman wants to know why her city's bid to provide fire dispatch services in northeastern B.C. was rejected in favour of North Island 911 in Campbell River.audio
-
by
Facebook snooping is more widespread than you think and the main perpetrators aren't unknown hackers.
