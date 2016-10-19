host picture

Top Story

More News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Prince George
Quesnel
Williams Lake
Vanderhoof

Vancouver

Partly Cloudy

0°C

Kelowna

Cloudy

0°C

Abbotsford

Mostly Cloudy

3°C

Prince George

Cloudy

-5°C

Victoria

Partly Cloudy

4°C

More Weather

Feature Video

Editor's Picks

BC Elxn 20130506

Critics take aim at B.C. Liberals' rosy job picture

'We have not seen good, permanent full-time family-sustaining jobs,' says labour leader

Editor's Picks

Louise on the run

Disabled rooster loves his new wheelchair

Therapy bird Louise keeps defying the odds and helping at-risk children

Editor's Picks

Bedford Channel

Listeners' Lens

Submit your photos to almanac@cbc.ca

Featured stories

Stay Connected with CBC British Columbia

Send us your photos and videos »

Send us your stories »

Schedule

The Radio/Television schedule requires JavaScript.

Events & Contests

CBC Vancouver Rentals & Tours

Regular features

Marketsquare features local listings and deals from CBC partners

World

Canada

CBC News Investigates