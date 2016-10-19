host picture

Top Story

More News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Abbotsford

Vancouver

Mostly Cloudy

1°C

Kelowna

Light Snow

-5°C

Abbotsford

Light Snow

0°C

Prince George

Cloudy

-7°C

Victoria

Partly Cloudy

0°C

More Weather

Feature Video

Editor's Picks

Jack Cann

Meet the B.C. senior who mailed us his life in a box

Jack Cann, co-founder of groundbreaking student listen line, gets his chance to speak.

Editor's Picks

Message in a bottle collage

'Miracle' message in a bottle connects B.C. pair with newlyweds halfway around world

Canadian couple who found the bottle on Haida Gwaii share eerie similarities with German couple who sent it

Editor's Picks

Snowy Farm

Listeners' Lens

Submit your photos to almanac@cbc.ca

Featured stories

Stay Connected with CBC British Columbia

Send us your photos and videos »

Send us your stories »

Schedule

The Radio/Television schedule requires JavaScript.

Events & Contests

CBC Vancouver Rentals & Tours

Regular features

Marketsquare features local listings and deals from CBC partners

World

Canada

CBC News Investigates