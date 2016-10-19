Top Story
Province to exempt those with work permits from foreign buyers tax, premier says
Premier Christy Clark said her government is planning to make changes to the foreign homebuyers tax, saying the government plans to exempt those who have work permits. More
Updated If you're a Canadian permanent resident, U.S. will not ban you
Canada's immigration minister says Canadian permanent residents from seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by a U.S. travel ban, as well as Canadian dual citizens, will still be able to cross the border.
Search continues for missing hiker near Nanaimo, B.C.
Search and rescue groups are continuing to look for a 20-year-old hiker near Nanaimo, B.C., who has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
New Hungry for some 'fuud'? Delivery service bings farmers market 'meal-kits' to B.C. doorsteps
Burnaby-based start-up Fuud creates meal-kits with whole ingredients sourced from Vancouver Farmers Markets and delivers them to homes across the province.
Trudeau in B.C.: Dotting the eye on the lion, but downplaying Trans Mountain
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was among the thousands of people at the Lunar New Year parade in Vancouver's Chinatown Sunday.
The Fentanyl Fix: exploring potential solutions to B.C.'s opioid overdose crisis
Over the next week, we'll be taking a look at different strategies different levels of government could take in combating B.C.'s worst drug crisis in a generation.
B.C. paramedics aren't an essential service, but some of them want to be
A group of B.C. paramedics have launched a citizen's initiative campaign to have paramedics declared an essential service in the province.audio
Possible South Okanagan national park lands suggested by province
A South Okanagan National Park has long been in the works but now the province has announced its intentions for three parcels of land lying roughly between Okanagan Lake to the north and the U.S. border to the south.audio
Opinion Fixing fentanyl with naloxone alone won't work
Experts worry officials may be pushing too hard on a solution that doesn't address the root cause of the problem.
White Rock man sings every day to wife with Alzheimer's, savours time 'before she's gone'
White Rock resident Shirley Fryer has been living with Alzheimer's disease for 14 years. She doesn't recognize her children — but she doesn't forget her husband.audio
Advocates call for more affordable, licensed daycares following death of toddler
Unlicensed day cares aren't a proper alternative for low income parents who have trouble finding daytime care for their kids, says Coalition of Child Care Advocates.
B.C. earthquake-planning exercise inadequate: federal report
A multinational exercise last June on the West Coast was designed to test government responses to an earthquake and tsunami hitting the Vancouver area. An internal report on the results says federal officials delivered a confused and inadequate performance, including no preparation at all for a tsunami.
Call centre reports more than 800 per cent increase in fentanyl related calls
Staff at Vancouver non-profit call centre that offers support to those dealing with addiction say they received a more than 800 per cent increase in fentanyl-related calls in 2016.
'Deeply saddened and offended': Metro Vancouver Persian community reacts to Trump travel ban
Iranian-Canadians from Metro Vancouver's large Persian community are reacting with dismay to an executive order banning residents of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.
Prime Minister's Office allays fears saying Canadian dual citizens not affected by U.S. travel ban
Confusion, fear and panic were just some of the emotions weighing on Canadian dual-nationals as news emerged that they might be denied entry to the United States as part of President Donald Trump's ban on refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Analysis Metro Vancouver missing out on millions in transit corridor taxes
Images of a speeding SkyTrain with slogans promising that transit would deliver commuters to their front doors helped sell hundreds of condos along the Evergreen Line, which opened in December.
Video Year of Rooster kicks off in Richmond B.C. with celebrations
"Roosters talk very fast, speak all the good things, so when people hear them, they feel very happy," says vendor at Aberdeen Centre's Spring Festival.video
Let there be Moonlight: Oscar flicks get sermons at Vancouver church
Reverends Gary Paterson and Dan Chambers analyze Academy Award hopefuls through scriptures at St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church.audio
IHIT investigating man's death in Richmond, B.C.
The Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigative Team has been deployed to Richmond, B.C., to investigate a man's death late Friday night.
UBC study links pre-birth vitamin A deficiency to increased Alzheimer's risk
The study found that mice deprived of vitamin A before birth were more likely to develop symptoms of the neurodegenerative disease — even if the vitamin deficiency was relatively minor.
Canada's new arrivals develop new allergies, study finds
A study from UBC has found that while immigrants come to Canada with lower rates of allergies than those born here, they tend to develop more allergies the longer they live here.audio
From Musqueam to China: documentary tells story of Chinese-Indigenous family reconnecting
“Ultimately, it’s a family story, and seeing how they negotiate not only Canadian legislation, prejudice, but also their own relationship with their mother and father. I think it speaks to a lot of people.”audio
Husband and wife B.C. sled dog team try to keep championship in the family
Lina Streeper has helped her husband win many sled dog race championships. Now he's hoping to return the favour as he steps out of competition to help her prepare for one of the world's most prestigious races.audio
Our Vancouver Celebrating Lunar New Year with Chef Clement Chan
Clement Chan remembers and honours his family's favourite dishes at the Lunar New Year table by showing Gloria his mushroom bok choy recipevideo
Chaos, horror, trauma: B.C. playwright's war drama inspired by father's work in Kandahar hospital
A Vancouver playwright, inspired by his father's work as a doctor in Afghanistan, is hoping his latest play will help others understand the sacrifices that medical professionals face in war zones.
Athlete of the Week: Adam Hadwin
It's been a week since Adam Hadwin shot to international prominence by achieving one of the most unachievable feats in golf.video
Photos Memorable photos from the past week in B.C.
The week that was in British Columbia — in photos
A 'rallying cry' for less garbage in Victoria
Victoria's Mayor says the Capital Region is green, but still produces too much waste.
Analysis Trudeau got an earful during town hall tour: Here are the top concerns
Justin Trudeau heard plenty from Canadians as he crisscrossed the country on a national town hall tour this month with voters turning out in droves to profess their admiration for the prime minister but also to air concerns about the direction his nascent government is heading on a number of top files.read comments video
'Makers' aim to help people with disabilities using technology
“The whole world has been designed to be mobile as you go. But if you can’t use those devices it further marginalizes you.”audio
'A cross between a hallucinogenic dream and your worst nightmare': Rare dinosaur prints found in B.C.
The secret to better service at Chinese restaurants during Lunar New Year
Move over skimmers, 'shimmers' are the newest tool for stealing credit card info
Vancouver Island woman wants help for mentally ill grandson
'Dead-simple' UBC app pushes people to walk for dementia research - and their health
Nearly half of national park ecosystems rate as 'fair' or 'poor' in Parks Canada report
