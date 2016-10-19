Top Story
Coroner's inquest jury makes 21 recommendations to reduce fatal drug overdoses
More treatment options, appropriate transition planning and facility regulations are among the suggestions made. More
'A cross between a hallucinogenic dream and your worst nightmare': rare dinosaur prints found in Tumbler Ridge
by
Palaeontologists in Tumbler Ridge have revealed a series of rare discoveries at a recently uncovered dinosaur track site in northeast B.C.
-
Jury says 3 of 4 accused of smuggling hundreds of Tamil migrants into Canada not guilty
Three of the four men accused of bringing hundreds of Tamil migrants into Canada illegally have been found not guilty by a jury in B.C. Supreme Court.
-
B.C. councillor sues daughter for publicly disclosing alleged abuse
by
A councillor of a small town south of Squamish is suing her own daughter, claiming she violated the terms of a settlement made over two decades ago, in which she was not to speak about the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of her stepfather.
-
How two jazz musicians recreated the sounds of their fallen mentor
by
Mike Allen and Miles Black's new album Bob's Piano, features their own renditions of compositions from their old mentor Bob Murphy — as well as some unreleased tracks from the man himself.audio
-
Former First Nations chief stakes claim on B.C. mining minister's property
by
The former chief of the Xat’sull First Nation said the move — which allows for exploration for certain materials — was meant to raise awareness of what she says are the environmental dangers of placer mines.
-
Should cities sue fossil fuel companies for climate change costs?
by
West Coast Environmental Law and 50 community groups want B.C. municipalities to demand fossil fuel companies pay a literal price for climate change adaptation — and are threatening legal action if they won't pay up.audio
-
On a guilt trip? How to keep your family intact when you travel for a living
Travelling for work can take a toll on parents and children, but there are ways to reduce the struggle, says therapist and author Alyson Jones.
-
Vancouver approves spending $2.2M to address overdose crisis
Mayor's Office says the spending is the "first round" of a total of $3.5 million raised from a property tax hike.
-
Site C ruling shows Canadian courts don't take reconciliation seriously, says law professor
by
UBC law professor Gordon Christie argues that if Canada took reconciliation seriously, the government and courts would put a higher priority on settling treaty disputes.audio
-
Recap Canucks avoid slip against Avalanche as Baertschi scores 2
Sven Baertschi got his second goal of the game with 8:14 left, Markus Granlund also had a goal and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Wednesday night.read comments video
-
Vancouver man accused of 2 murders in 12 years stands trial
by
A trial began Wednesday for a Vancouver man accused of shooting and killing an acquaintance in broad daylight in Burnaby, and then 12 years later, killing his own wife.
-
Controversial tourist centre gets Kelowna council approval
by
Kelowna City Council voted 7-1 in favour of a controversial new tourist information centre along the city's waterfront despite public opposition.
-
Developer hopes new plan gives Victoria's stalled Dockside Green project a second life
Victoria's Dockside Green was once touted as the greenest neighbourhood in the world, but when development stalled in 2009 only a quarter of the land had been developed. Now, the developers have a new vision for the remaining land.audio
-
B.C. Supreme Court dismisses challenge of conflict of interest rulings clearing premier
B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Affleck said court won't hear a challenge against two rulings that cleared Premier Christy Clark of conflict of interest allegations.
-
Don't bequeath a fight: How you can leave a fair will
Ensuring children know the details of their inheritance is extremely important, says trust lawyer as the largest intergenerational transfer of wealth in Canadian history continues to unfold.audio
-
Victoria mayor, local celebrities lip sync in 'Biketown' music video
by
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps and local MP Murray Rankin star in "Biketown," a parody music video celebrating cycling in their West Coast community.
-
Northern B.C.'s only overdose prevention site is a desk and chair behind a filing cabinet
by
Supervised consumption sites range from a repurposed health centre in Kelowna to a portable outside a community centre in Victoria but one of the simplest is tucked between a bookshelf and a filing cabinet in downtown Prince George.
-
Q&A Trump's pipeline politics could prompt major backlash, says expert
In his first week of his presidency, Donald Trump revived two controversial pipeline projects, and UBC Prof. George Hoberg says that decision will further strain already heightened tensions.audio
-
Unfinished Kamloops condo draws the ire of neighbours
by
The Mission Hill condo project has been sitting half finished for years in Kamloops. City council got an earful this week from a citizen who said the building is an "absolute eyesore" and demanded to know when construction will resume.
-
Drug gangs blamed for triple shooting, double murder in Prince George
by
A triple shooting that left two men dead early Wednesday is being blamed on drug gangs vying for control and power in Prince George.
-
Dutch man charged in Amanda Todd case allegedly targeted 2nd Canadian child
The Dutch man accused of cyberbullying B.C. teen Amanda Todd is also charged with targeting a second Canadian victim, prosecutors in the Netherlands revealed Wednesday.video
-
Increased airline capacity boosts international tourism to B.C.
by
The B.C. government says increased airline traffic through Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is continuing to bring more international tourists to the province — particularly from China and India.
-
'No NIMBY here': Coquitlam mayor wants Riverview Hospital reopened
Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart is asking that the old Riverview Hospital site in Coquitlam be rededicated to helping those with drug addiction and mental health issues.audio
-
Butchart Gardens bans the selfie stick
by
Citing safety concerns and visitor feedback, the Vancouver Island tourist destination says selfie sticks are no longer welcome.
-
Nelson proposes its own pot shop rules in absence of federal guidelines
Mayor Deb Kozak said it's an effort to grapple with a booming marijuana industry.
-
Mary Tyler Moore, whose career 'inspired a generation of women,' dead at 80
by
Actress Mary Tyler Moore, known for her influential role as an independent career woman in her eponymous TV sitcom, has died at 80.read comments video audio
-
Elderly inmate's death highlights lack of aging strategy in Canada's prisons
by
Correctional Service Canada needs to find a better way to address the needs of aging inmates, advocates say.
-
B.C.'s new Aboriginal family court aims to send fewer children to foster care
by
The province says it's implementing the new provincial Aboriginal family court program to reduce the over-representation of Indigenous children in government care.audio
-
Okanagan College chefs trademark new chocolate recipes at Paris lab
by
Two Okanagan College chefs say they have two sweet new recipes for chocolate, making the school the first outside of Europe to trademark recipes for the dark treat.audio
-
'Terrifying for all Canadians': Travis Vader gets life sentence for killing elderly Alberta couple
Travis Vader has been sentenced to life in prison for killing Alberta seniors Lyle and Marie McCann, who disappeared in 2010.
-
Victoria Airport could expand in fall after record 2016
Victoria International Airport says passenger numbers grew almost 10 percent in 2016 and domestic visitors were largely responsible.audio
-
2 men shot dead in targeted attack in Prince George
Two men are dead, and another in hospital after a shooting in Prince George, B.C.
-
Hospital hopes iPads with messages from family will help dementia patients
by
Vancouver General Hospital is testing out the use of iPads and pre-recorded videos of family members as a way to comfort dementia patients and gently remind them of where they are and why.audio
-
'We're all special in our own way': Prince George author highlights wheelchair sports for kids
by
The author of a popular children's book series in Prince George is using his platform to teach kids about inclusion in sports.audio
-
3 hospitalized after shooting and car crash in Abbotsford
Two shooting victims are in hospital with gunshot wounds, one of them in life-threatening condition. Two others have minor injuries after they were involved in a crash with the shooting victims' vehicle.
-
Analysis Keystone XL could be Canada's last big oil export pipeline
by
With Trump's support for Keystone XL, Canada's oilpatch now has government approvals in place for three new export pipelines, which raises the question whether it will ever need to construct another pipeline again.read comments video
-
West Vancouver population drop causes concern
by
A District of West Vancouver councillor says homeowners are looking to cash in by selling their houses — and there's a good chance the buyers won't live in the property.
-
Vancouver firefighters battle blaze at vacant house in Riley Park neighbourhood
The fire started in the basement of the unoccupied bungalow, which was under renovation at the time.
-
Rural Williams Lake trying 'housing first' approach to homelessness
by
A pilot program has experienced success over the past three months, organizer says, but now she wants the City to help expand it.audio
-
Judge scraps B.C.'s bid to toss lawsuit against welfare deductions for methadone
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has rejected an attempt by the provincial government to stop a proposed class-action lawsuit aimed at compensating recovering drug addicts who had to pay out of their welfare cheques for treatment at private methadone clinics.
-
Raise a glass to Chinese New Year with these cocktails
Our food columnist has drink options in Vancouver's Chinatown that will have you saying "Cheers!" and "Gung Hay Fat Choy!" in equal measure.
-
Horses of Cavalia under the big top for first time in three years in Vancouver
The big tents went up at Olympic Village this past weekend.video
-
Why isn't La La Land playing in Ryan Gosling's hometown?
by
La La Land is leading the pack for Oscar nominations, but many Canadians still haven't had the chance to see the movie — including those in star Ryan Gosling's hometown.audio
-
2 'High on Life' Canadians given jail time for violating rules in U.S. parks
by
Two members of the Vancouver-based 'High on Life' crew — who posted videos and photographs on social media last year of their tour of environmental disrespect through various U.S. national parks — will now spend a week in jail and have to pay stiff fines for their actions.
-
Bird lovers worry eagles are having trouble finding food after local dump closes
by
The number of bald eagles spotted in Terrace, B.C. has declined dramatically since the closure of a landfill north of town in November 2016.audio
-
Court ruling halts contaminated soil dumping in Shawnigan Lake
by
The Shawnigan Residents Association has won the latest court battle over a quarry that receives and stores contaminated soil.
-
Reduced oil spill response times on B.C. coast a step closer to reality
by
If a plan to reduce oil response times goes ahead, it would mean seven new bases and 115 full-time jobs for Vancouver Island and Vancouver.
-
Kamloops to become B.C.'s first Bee City
by
Kamloops is the first city in B.C. and the third in Canada to earn the designation. It will now work to create healthy ecosystems for bees throughout the city.
-
What's in a label? Quite a bit when it comes to wine
On The Coast Master of Wine Barbara Philip lists wines that have great labels and belong on your tables.
-
Troll's restaurant owners die days apart after 52 years of marriage
by
Gary and Carol Troll, owners of Troll's Restaurant in Horseshoe Bay, B.C., both died over the weekend after 52 years of marriage.
Featured stories
-
Reduced oil spill response times on B.C. coast a step closer to reality
-
Why some people who hate their jobs never end up quitting, according to a psychologist
-
How to trick yourself into getting more exercise, according to a psychologist
-
Poutine, Nanaimo bars, and snow-cooked toffee: What is Canadian cuisine?
-
Thousands turn out for Women's marches across B.C.
-
Why fats aren't as bad as you may think
