UBC dermatology head worried about possible medical school curriculum changes
The head of the University of British Columbia's department of dermatology is worried proposed curriculum changes to the M.D. program will leave graduating students inadequately trained in dermatology. More audio
Premier Clark in conflict of interest over Trans Mountain pipeline approval, argues petition
A decision by the government of British Columbia to approve the Trans Mountain pipeline is "tainted" because of a conflict of interest that saw the premier and her political party receive more than $500,000 from the project's proponents, a court petition alleges.
Video VPD searching for man seen in Stanley Park surveillance video
Police are still searching for a suspect after an 82-year-old assault victim was found with serious injuries in his car in Stanley Park on Nov. 16, 2016.
Canadian wingsuit flyer remembered after dying on mountain in China
The body of 28-year-old Graham Dickinson was found last Thursday on a cliff in the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in the central province of Hunan.
Latest media purge claims big names on the Vancouver sports scene
by
Voice of B.C. Lions Scott Rintoul and Vancouver Whitecaps broadcaster Peter Schaad two of the well known personalities let go.
South Okanagan national park opponents want economic opportunity on land
The Grasslands Park Review Coalition wants land proposed for a national park protected, but the group says a national park alone would be too "blunt" and take away opportunities to work the land.audio
Point of View 'Mom, I would like you at my grad': The call that turned 1 addict's life around
A former addict turned peer counsellor is gratified to be a "shining light" for others battling addiction at St. Paul's clinic.
Here's what it sounds like when you put a Korg synth in a deerskin drum
by
A trio of Prince George men have started a company with a simple idea: take a pow-wow style hand drum, install some synths and start playing.audio
Oak Bay may legalize its estimated 800 secondary suites
Mayor Nils Jensen says secondary suites can provide affordable housing, help with mortgages and allow seniors to stay in their homes longer.audio
I have proof my community loves me, says Muslim solidarity rally participant
by
Hundreds of people attended a rally in front of Victoria's city hall Tuesday in the wake of the shootings at a Quebec mosque.
Brewing kindness: Lumby, B.C. pays-it-forward with 'suspended coffee'
by
Multiple businesses in the North Okanagan are on board with the 'suspended coffee' movement, allowing customers to purchase food and drink items for people in need.
Canadian Taxpayers Federation accuses TransLink of hiding court costs
by
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on TransLink to release the legal costs it incurred while prosecuting a college student for fare evasion.
The Fentanyl Fix Why pain education is linked to B.C.'s fentanyl crisis
by
"It's a crisis of pain, of dependence, of addiction."
Still a waste to go: Organics ban has diverted tons of garbage from landfills
by
Since Metro Vancouver banned organic materials from area landfills two years ago, hundreds of thousands of tonnes of waste have been diverted.read comments video
Vancouver's chief housing officer fired
Vancouver's chief housing officer Mukhtar Latif has been terminated by the City of Vancouver.
Khouri Green sentenced to life with no parole for 17 years in death of Surrey realtor
by
It was a tragic and senseless crime that ended in the second degree murder of Colin Hill said Mr. Justice John Harvey as he sentenced Khouri Green to life in prison with no parole for 17 years.
Last whimper for the growler? Columnist predicts craft beer mainstay could fade away
Pour one out for the growler. Our beer columnist says the inconvenience of the refillable craft beer containers has some consumers and breweries looking for something better.
Zika virus: B.C. cases rise to 47 including 3 pregnant women
by
At least 47 people in B.C. have now been diagnosed with Zika after traveling to areas with the mosquito-borne illness including Mexico and parts of Central and South America.
Zero-waste grocery store a hit on Salt Spring Island
by
The country's first zero-waste grocery store opened almost a year ago on Salt Spring. It has no packaging and everything is sourced from Canada.
Vancouver's car2go gets new Mercedes-Benz sedans
The Vancouver car-sharing company known for its ubiquitous Smart cars will be adding more sedan-style vehicles to its fleet.
Opinion Woman's death sparks 'something between relief and agonizing sorrow'
by
The head of the Atira Women's Resource Society explains the challenges helping the vulnerable deal with drug addiction in the midst of the fentanyl crisis.
B.C. Islamophobia hotline receives a number of 'upsetting' calls
by
Lawyers with the legal hotline haven't compiled the exact number of calls, but say there have been some disturbing incidents reported.
Operator dies in tug boat sinking at Kelowna mill
by
RCMP say a person has died inside a sunken tug boat in Okanagan Lake at Kelowna's Tolko mill.
2017 British Columbia election: Vancouver-Fairview riding profile
by
A look at Vancouver-Fairview, one of the 87 electoral districts in British Columbia.
Whitecaps coach hopes Welsh getaway inspires great season
The Vancouver Whitecaps FC are in Wales for an 11-day training camp under the tutelage of their Welsh-born head coach Carl Robinson.audio
THE FENTANYL FIX Prescription heroin program ready to rapidly expand
by
A limited program run out of Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has about 130 people receiving injectable opioid treatment, but its operators say it could immediately expand, if given the green light.
Vancouverites show solidarity at vigil for victims of Quebec mosque shooting
Dozens of Vancouverites gathered at a mosque near Cambie Street Monday night to show solidarity and support for the city's Muslim community after a deadly shooting at a mosque in Quebec City.
-
UBC professor and economist Tom Davidoff says lifting the foreign homebuyers tax for those with work permits is a good move, but there could still be loopholes.audio
First Nations and Taseko Mines face off in federal court
Several first nations leaders are in court this week attempting to block Taseko Mines Ltd. from reviving a 1.5 billion dollar mine project near Williams Lake.
-
by
Despite its effectiveness, so few doctors in this province prescribe Suboxone or even know how to. The complex nature of the drug and the shortage of those trained to administer it are just some of the barriers to it being more widely distributed in B.C. than it is.
Hiker lost near Nanaimo, B.C., drank from river, spent night in cave
Spencer Hunt of Victoria was not prepared to spend the night in the bush when he became separated from his hiking group on Saturday afternoon. The 20-year-old man went missing for about two days while hiking near Nanaimo, B.C.
THE FENTANYL FIX What if we cured fentanyl addiction through genetics?
by
Genetic testing and personalized medicine have gotten a lot of attention recently as potential solutions for myriad health concerns — but could they help solve British Columbia's fentanyl crisis?
Sarah McLachlan to join Canadian Music Hall of Fame
by
Sarah McLachlan is joining the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, with the songstress named this year's inductee into the space celebrating the country's most influential musicians.
Opinion Injectable opioids homegrown solution to fix fentanyl crisis
by
Save lives and money by expanding a successful program, says the head of Vancouver’s Crosstown Clinic.
B.C. fentanyl dealer sentenced to 14 years in prison
by
It's the longest fentanyl-related sentencing in British Columbia since the opioid crisis began.
Sentencing underway in botched burglary death of popular Surrey Realtor
by
In surveillance video shown in court, Khouri Green is seen trying to break into a home, getting into a fight with Colin Hill and then shooting the Surrey Realtor.
Opinion Strengthening our response to B.C.'s opioid crisis
by
B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake says tragedy could lead to a new approach to help people battling addiction. Terry Lake shares his views — in his own words — in our series exploring solutions to B.C.'s overdose crisis
Opinion Addictions should be treated with the same urgency as wildfires
by
B.C. NDP leader John Horgan says slow response forces families to pay huge bills themselves.
Canada should lift private refugee limit after U.S. restrictions, advocate says
by
“It’s nice to see our country stepping up and displaying our generosity … my concern, though, is that it was perhaps a little bit misleading," advocate says in response to Trudeau's tweet welcoming refugees.audio
Lower Mainland chock a block with new chocolate shops
It's not Valentine's Day yet, but that hasn't stopped On The Coast food columnist Gail Johnson from thinking about great chocolate shops in the Lower Mainland.
-
by
Truffles can be found in the wild under the ground in the Lower Mainland and the southern half of Vancouver Island.
-
by
B.C.'s technology sector is poised to take advantage of U.S. President Donald Trump's tough new immigration policy to recruit foreign talent that has previously been more attracted to big American cities.
-
by
Nic Benner says he's glad the government has had a change of heart about the foreign homebuyers' tax, but it comes a little too late for him. He's now hoping the province will make reparations to those hurt by the tax's implementation.
-
by
Muslims leaders in B.C. are on alert after six people were killed in a shooting at a Quebec mosque.
Francis Le, 24, identified as Richmond homicide victim
The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team has identified the man who died Friday in Richmond as 24-year-old Surrey resident Francis Le.
-
by
A Vancouver-based immigration lawyer says Canada has an important role to play internationally in handling the fallout from U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order banning citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries.audio
-
by
The City of Kamloops is in the planning stages of a new tournament called the Tournament Capital Games. The organizers of 11 different sports have already signed up to compete in a three-day event which will take place in September.audio
IIO investigating police-involved shooting at Salmon Arm car wash
The province's police watchdog has confirmed it is investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Salmon Arm car wash early Monday.
-
by
Mars, Venus and the moon will be exceptionally close together on the evening of January 31, making for a great astronomical viewing party, says a Vancouver astronomeraudio
-
by
A 20-year-old hiker has been found after he went missing near Nanaimo, B.C., on Saturday.
THE FENTANYL FIX 5 different ways fentanyl was smuggled into Canada
Nearly a 1,000 people died last year from overdoses in B.C. and many of those deaths are suspected to have been caused by fentanyl. Here are some of the ways the drug has been smuggled in Canada.
