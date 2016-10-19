Top Story
-
Istanbul nightclub attack leaves at least 39 dead, 69 injured
An attack at an Istanbul nightclub early Sunday killed at least 39 people and wounded at least 69. More
-
Snow in the Lower Mainland creates traffic woes on NYE
by
Snow started falling early Saturday afternoon and has been wreaking havoc for transit and drivers.
-
10 restaurants open for New Year's brunch in Vancouver
by
The first day of the year falls on a Sunday and what better day to go for a lazy brunch, ringing in the new year with bubbly drinks and classic breakfast fare. Here are ten places around Vancouver offering brunch this New Year’s day.
-
Recap Horvat, Canucks grind out SO win over Oilers
by
Bo Horvat scored the shootout winner and added a pair of assists as the Vancouver Canucks edged the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Saturday night for their third straight win.read comments video
-
Frybread giveaway in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside continues for 9th year
The Indigenous Action Movement is heading back to the Downtown Eastside Saturday night for its annual frybread giveaway.
-
New Stomach bug bugging Prince George residents
Northern Health is advising Prince George residents to protect themselves and others against gastrointestinal illness by practising good hygiene.
-
Big Shiny Tunes compilation CD celebrates 20 years
by
As 2016 comes to a close, the CBC’s On The Coast recognizes the very special anniversary of the Canadian classic: Big Shiny Tunes.audio
-
Police out in full force against drunk driving tonight
by
Police across B.C. will be out in full force for New Year’s Eve, looking for signs of impaired driving and stopping cars at roadside checkpoints.
-
Avalanche dog teams patrol ski resorts ready to save a life
Avalanche dogs have one of the most critical, potentially life-saving missions in Canadian ski resorts. Every morning they have to head to work and be prepared for the worst.
-
'It is not a good New Year's Eve to be experimenting': health authorities warn against recreational drug use
by
In the wake of unprecedented overdose deaths this year, health authorities are warning recreational drug users to proceed with 'extreme caution' this New Year's Eve.
-
Human remains found in Pacific Spirit Park at UBC
Police say a dog, walking with its owners Friday, discovered a human bone in Pacific Spirit Park.
-
Photos Crash-landed trumpeter swans finally released back into the wild
by
Two trumpeter swans that were found emaciated have spent weeks recovering at the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. and have now been released back into the wild.
-
Body recovered after snowmobiler killed in avalanche near Valemount, B.C.
by
The snowmobiler was killed Friday.
-
Photos Immortalize your catch with the ancient art of fish rubbing
by
If your big one didn't get away, you can turn it into art with the ancient Japanese art of gyo-taku — also known as fish rubbing.
-
FROM THE ARCHIVES Remembering Dal Richards, a fixture of NYE in Vancouver
by
The bandleader was a fixture at New Year’s events from 1936 to 2014, playing big band and swing tunes as revellers ushered in the coming year.video
-
List of banished words for 2017 to be published New Year's Eve
by
When it comes to the English language, we all have words and phrases we're sick of hearing. To balance things out, Lake Superior State University publishes an annual list of words and phrases it would like to see banned.audio
-
'Severely impaired' pilot passed out in cockpit as passengers boarded Calgary flight
by
Calgary police have charged a pilot after he allegedly passed out from intoxication in the cockpit of a plane with 99 passengers and six crew members.video
-
Recovering addicts face tough choices on New Year's Eve
by
Even if they are committed to sobriety, recovering alcoholics may be invited to join friends and family at events where there will be alcohol. 'Often they have to almost choose between those two,' says clinical counsellor.
-
Building fire in Vancouver's West End displaces residents
by
A fire that broke out in a apartment building fire Vancouver's West End neighbourhood displaced at least 30 residents early Saturday morning.
-
'Horrible' holiday odyssey highlights lack of surgeons in Fort St. John, B.C.
by
Lawrence Ravanello thought he was having a heart attack and rushed to hospital for help, but when he got there no surgeons were available. So began a painful Christmas odyssey.
-
MY B.C. HIDEAWAY Yukon Blonde member's favourite place is 'full-on derelict food court'
by
Before Yukon Blonde takes the stage at Vancouver's biggest New Year's Eve party, we ask one band member about her favourite hidden gem in B.C. Ramen fans, you'll want to read this.
-
TransLink says it's prepared for a snowy New Year's Eve
by
Getting home on New Year's Eve can be challenging, even without snowy conditions.
-
Stand out sparkling wines to ring in 2017
by
A must-have for when the clock strikes midnight on Dec. 31 is a glass of something bubbly in your hand. On The Coast's master of wine has a few tips on how to best select your first sip of the new year.
-
Hmmm, what to do this New Year's Eve in Metro Vancouver?
Vancouver's Canada Place Way is expected to have at least 80,000 people celebrating the new year on Saturday with high-aerial fireworks launched from a barge, free concerts, and food trucks.
-
Top 5 Metro Vancouver weather stories of 2016
by
There's lots to talk about when it comes to Metro Vancouver weather in 2016: lack of mountain snow to start the year, record heat in the spring, a lack-lustre summer and the harshest winter since 2008/2009 just to name a few.
-
CBC Indigenous top newsmakers of 2016
Here are the top five stories of 2016, as chosen by editors at CBC Indigenous.
-
Indian business owner in B.C. loses $12K over rupee cancellation
by
Indian business owners in B.C. say they're set to take a hit when certain rupee banknotes are demonetized in the new year.
-
'A very difficult decision': Search for missing B.C. snowshoers called off
by
The search for two B.C. snowshoers missing since Christmas Day at Cypress Mountain Resort has been called off.
-
Rape relief workers angry over sex charges against senior VPD officer
There was a sense of appreciation at the Vancouver Rape Relief and Women’s Shelter in November, 2015 when Reza Moazami was sentenced to 23 years in prison for running a teenage prostitution ring in Vancouver.
-
3 things Vancouver needs to do better when the snow falls
by
When snow hits the Lower Mainland, the region has a habit of shutting down, and while Vancouver's snow removal plan is reviewed every year, approaches to public transportation, parking, and sidewalks could be improved.
-
Coquitlam man offers $250 to NYE chaperone who can tame his inner party animal
by
'When I go out on New Year's all that pressure builds up and I get very excited,' says 25-year old Mehran Shariati.
-
Vancity members angry over banking system upgrade glitches
Vancity members express frustration and anger over banking and payroll issues weeks after credit union upgrades banking system.
-
Volunteering more in the new year? Don't over-commit
Many people resolve to volunteer more in the new year, but Volunteer B.C. says be wary of over-committing and leaving organizations hanging.audio
-
Snow and ice disrupting traffic on major highways across B.C.
by
The Coquihalla Highway reopened today after snow conditions caused mayhem, stranding drivers for hours in their cars and trucks.
-
Photos Burnaby residents pound their way into 2017 through Japanese tradition
by
Residents in Burnaby pounded away the 2016 blues during Mochitsuki Day at the Nikkei Centre. They were treated to some delicious Japanese mochi, too.
-
Liberals 'dragging their heels' on electoral reform, critic says
Kelly Carmichael, executive director of Fair Vote Canada, says the federal government is dragging its heels on electoral reform.audio
-
Oliver, Emma top the list of most popular baby names in B.C. in 2015
by
It seems British Columbians are saying "more please" to the name Oliver. For the first time the name tops the rankings for most popular baby boy name in the province.
-
2016's most read books at the Vancouver Public Library
by
For those whose holiday traditions include stocking up on books, settling under a warm blanket and shutting out the world: This list is for you, friends.
-
Kamloops man dead after early morning fight
by
The Kamloops RCMP Serious Crime Unit is investigating after a 42-year-old man was found unconscious on the north shore of Kamloops.
-
Canada to start face-to-face talks with China on trade deal in 2017
by
International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland says she’s looking to have her first face-to-face meeting with China in February as Canada starts to explore a free trade agreement with the country.
-
Stomach, meet 2017's hottest food trend: the vegetable
by
From avocados to craft cider, a food critic dishes on 2017 hottest food trends.audio
-
Sewage controversy in Greater Victoria finally circled the drain in 2016
by
In the Capital regional District, a foul debate finally — hopefully — came to a conclusion in 2016.
-
Nature conservancy aims to protect one million acres in B.C. by 2020
by
As British Columbians consider where to make their year-end donations, the Nature Conservancy of Canada is calling on people to consider supporting its Reach a Million campaign.
-
Vet bills for pit bull suffering second degree burns piling up, says Richmond animal group
by
Isabelle was burned when her owner's trailer caught fire. She is now in constant pain and requires 24-hour care, says the Richmond Animal Protection Society.
-
British Columbians open to legalizing hard drugs, survey says
Laura Tate, executive director of the InnerChange Foundation, says most British Columbians are willing to consider the legalization of drugs beyond marijuana because of the unprecedented number of drug overdose deaths.audio
-
Wagstaffe's top science stories of 2016
by
CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe picks the science stories with the biggest impact from the past year.
-
Royal B.C. Museum calls on Indigenous people to submit stories about relics
The Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria has brought in Francine Cunningham as the guest editor for the spring issue of its digital magazine Curious, which will focus on Indigenous peoples' relationship to the museum's collections.
-
Human remains found in Delta, B.C.
Police in Delta are investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area off a major Metro Vancouver thoroughfare.
-
Officer arrested: A look back at James Fisher's 29-year police career
by
Fisher spent 29 years in policing, and in those years, he received awards, was tapped for national service in Ottawa and even appeared in a U.S. documentary series.video
-
Doctors struggling to cope with growing number of overdose patients with brain damage
by
Doctors at St. Paul's Hospital, ground zero for the opioid crisis, are seeing 'catastrophic brain injuries from fentanyl overdoses' that are leading to long-term health issues.
-
Search for missing B.C. snowshoers called off after 5 days
by
The search for two B.C. snowshoers missing since Christmas Day at Cypress Mountain Resort has been called off.
-
Piles of uncollected recycling frustrate Vancouverites
-
Victoria family makes emotional plea for coverage of Parkinson's drug
-
Growing city with growing pains story of Kelowna in 2016
-
Fire chief says children playing on frozen river the most "irresponsible" thing he's seen in 29 years
-
What British Columbians will pay more for in 2017
-
'Breaks our hearts': Mother of young woman who died on party bus wants tougher rules
-
CBC Kelowna
Stories from Kelowna, the Okanagan and the Kootenay regions
-
CBC Prince George
Stories from Prince George and Northern B.C.
-
CBC Kamloops
Stories from Kamloops and the Thompson-Nicola region
-
CBC Victoria
Stories from B.C.'s capital and around the island
-
Fault Lines: Are we ready for the 'Big One'?
Check out CBC's in-depth coverage online and in our original podcast
-
CBC series examines fentanyl scourge in B.C.
New series looks at why use of the drug has become an epidemic and what is, and is not, being done about it
-
Wagstaffe's Weather
CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe blogs her weather insights
-
Our Vancouver
Host Gloria Macarenko finds out what's happening in music, movies, health and more
-
CBC B.C. recipes
Browse recipes from leading chefs from all over the province as heard on CBC radio.
-
On The Coast's beer and wine stories
Catch up on Rebecca Whyman and Barbara Philip's picks
-
Listeners' Lens
Submit your photos to almanac@cbc.ca
-
Science Smart with Johanna Wagstaffe
CBC Vancouver's resident geek explains the science behind the headlines
-
CBC Investigates
Send your confidential tips and help us expose corruption and waste
-
Go Public
Been wronged and want results? Go Public wants to hear from you.
-
B.C. News Videos
Recent videos from CBC News in Vancouver
-
CBC Radio in B.C.
Recent audio published by CBC Radio in British Columbia
