Top Story
-
B.C. First Nations accuse feds of delaying action on child welfare ruling
B.C. Indigenous leaders are "extremely concerned" about the state of First Nations child welfare, and, in a strongly worded letter, are accusing Canada's Indigenous affairs minister of using "stall tactics" to delay fixing the broken system. More
More News
-
Goodbye deep freeze, hello rain. Typical West Coast winter weather set to return
by
The good news is that B.C.'s prolonged deep freeze is about to end, replace by typical wet West Coast weather.
-
Struggling through menopause at work? Here's how you can deal with some of the symptoms
Workplace psychologist Jennifer Newman says symptoms of menopause can be tough to work through, and it's important to let your boss know what you're going through.audio
-
Vancouver balks at Muji pop-up store's mandatory reservations, but sign-up anyway
by
Consumers are so excited for the Japanese housewares retailer that they now need reservations to shop in its pop-up store from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28.
-
Breast milk needed to fill shelves at B.C. Women's Provincial Milk Bank
by
There is only enough breast milk — 4,000 ounces — to feed babies in need for a week. Officials at the bank say up to 30,000 ounces is needed.video
-
Heavy rain coupled with melting snow could spell roof trouble
A roofing expert says heavy rains and melting snow could cause trouble on B.C.'s South Coast this week.
-
Any spots left? Mount Seymour Provincial Park gridlock due to popularity
by
Mount Seymour Provincial Park has been so popular this winter that visitors have to endure a trail of bumper to bumper traffic along Mt Seymour Road in what's become the Lower Mainland's latest traffic trap.video
-
Flooding near Creston, B.C., forces evacuation of at least 1 home
by
The Regional District of Central Kootenay is asking residents to be ready to leave as rapidly warming temperatures raise the flooding risk for the Kootenay River and other rivers in the region.
-
Point of View Homeowners hot under collar at high cost of electric heat
by
Two-tier rate for electricity means homeowners who heat with electricity pay more, even those who switched from oil or gas furnaces to electric heat pumps, believing that was an environmentally-friendly choice.
-
Photos Frozen lake free divers brave hypothermia for cold thrills
Photographer and free diver Eiko Jones wows audiences by showcasing the world beneath the ice in Campbell River, home to internationally acclaimed free divers.
-
Mobile art gallery disguised as 'lost and found' hits the Granville strip
Artist Germaine Koh's booth at Robson and Granville encourages Vancouverites to share what they've 'lost'audio
-
Recap Devils' Hall extends Canucks losing streak to 4 with OT winner
by
Vancouver's power play has been a subject of concern as of late, and that isn't about to change after its overtime loss to New Jersey.
-
Suitcase connects Carrier woman with grandma she never got to know
by
Lyana Patrick spent lots of time with her grandma, but a language barrier meant she never knew her as much as she wanted to. Now, her grandma's suitcase and its contents are part of a new exhibit at UBC that Patrick hopes will bring intergenerational healing.audio
-
Sherlock Holmes goes to Barkerville with Stephen King
by
A group of amateur filmmakers in are shooting a movie version of "The Doctor's Case," a Sherlock Holmes story written by Stephen King at locations including Prince George, Barkerville Historic Site near Quesnel and Craigdarroch Castle in Victoria.audio
-
B.C. kindergarten student maimed in Syrian rocket attack gets new leg
by
A 5-year-old B.C. girl maimed in a rocket attack has a new limb to replace the leg she lost in the Syrian war.
-
Photos Cold snap unleashes Langley man's inner ice sculptor
by
Larry Nelson has never considered himself an artist. But when his pool kept freezing over, it gave him the opportunity to get in touch with his creative sideaudio
-
2017 British Columbia election: Surrey-Panorama riding profile
by
A look at Surrey-Panorama, one of the 87 electoral districts in British Columbia.
-
Better bring a towel: Shuswap students race in cardboard boats
Middle school students from across the North Okanagan Shuswap School District tested their nautical skills — on cardboard boats.
-
Metlakatla First Nation working on plan to protect heritage, language
Allowing future generations to connect with their roots as well as protecting sites of cultural significance will be the goals of a new cultural program from the Nation.audio
-
Students compete to redesign area around Evergreen Line station
by
Students have been invited to create mixed-use commercial development plans for Coquitlam Centre Station on the new Evergreen SkyTrain line.
-
Can't code? UBC tech contest still wants your app idea
by
Dozens of UBC students and mentors spent Saturday in a 12-hour marathon smartphone app designing contest - and not a single line of code was written.
-
4 ways to help your feathery friends get through the rest of winter
The winter can be a tough time for birds, especially when they're not used to the cold weather. But there's a few ways to keep them from freezing their wings off.audio
-
Team of the Week: UBC Thunderbirds Women's Hockey
by
Ranked number one in the country the UBC women's hockey team is also rallying to defeat a different kind of opponent - the stigma around mental health.
-
Inuit film producers partner with Haida for first-of-its-kind feature
by
The powerhouse producers behind the iconic Inuk film Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner are partnering with the Haida First Nation to make a first-of-its-kind feature-length film made entirely in two Haida dialects.
-
Ojibway entrepreneur creates product for daughter, now it's in 400 stores
Patrice Mousseau is an Ojibway entrepreneur who created a company, Satya Organic Skin Care, out of the need to treat her baby daughter’s eczema. Mousseau did not want to treat her daughter’s condition with steroid cortisone cream. Now her product is in 400 stores across Canada.
-
Independent shops counteract new mega-mall with 'buy local' campaign in Ladner, B.C.
by
Independent retailers in south Delta, B.C., say a push to support local businesses has helped mitigate the impact of a new mega mall nearby.
-
Canned moose meat, salmon, deer stew handed out to heal, create connections in Vancouver
by
"Almost everybody has some relative that lives down here that they're not in contact with," says Chief Ryan Day with the Bonaparte Indian Band. "Thinking of them and making that spiritual connection through our food — it was really moving for a lot of people."video
-
Video Langley, B.C. man rescued from boat on icy Fraser River
by
Firefighters have rescued a man on a tug boat who got stuck while clearing ice from float homes in a marina on the Fraser River in Langley, B.C. on Saturday afternoon.video
-
What the cold snap means for Vancouver's exotic plants
by
Master gardener Brian Minter says it's difficult to survey the damage until the snow begins to fall. But if you have some exotic plants in your garden, it's never a bad idea to prepare for another wave of snowfall.
-
Aquarium penguins hang out inside to escape Vancouver's chilly weather
Penguins living at the Vancouver Aquarium originate from South Africa and aren't used to seeing freezing temperatures in the city.
-
2 in hospital after stabbing in south Vancouver early Saturday
Two people are in hospital following an alleged stabbing in a residence near Selkirk Street and West 70th Avenue in Vancouver early Saturday morning, say police.
-
36 years after Bentall tower tragedy, construction industry remains most dangerous
by
In January 1981, four workers died during the construction of the Bentall Centre when a fly-form used for pouring concrete broke away from the top Tower Four. 36 years later, the B.C. Building Trades Union says safety standards within the industry are sliding back.audio
-
Trees fall, playground to rise at the site of Victoria's former tent city
Trees and contaminated soil are being removed as the B.C. government transforms the courthouse site of Victoria's former homeless camp into a children's playground.
-
Island Health projects up to $12M deficit after busy holiday season
by
The Island Health Authority is forecasting a year-end deficit of between $10 and $12 million. In an internal memo released by the B.C. NDP, the authority's president said the deficit is due to "unusual seasonal pressures."
-
The Donnelly Group: the pub-owners some locals love to hate
by
"I can't speak to anybody's opinion," says the group's head marketer, who invites his critics out to a pint.
-
Our Vancouver B.C. single-seat automaker aims to break into the electric car market
Jerry Kroll has been in the racing car business for years. He used his knowledge of designing those driving experiences to come up with a single seat commuter car for the mainstream buyer. The company is now taking orders and hopes to make and sell 200,000 of them in 2017.video
-
Police probe suspicious fire in Abbotsford
Eight people are in hospital following a suspicious house fire in Abbotsford on Saturday morning.
-
2017 British Columbia election: Surrey-Whalley riding profile
by
A look at Surrey-Whalley, one of the 87 electoral districts in British Columbia.
-
FROM THE ARCHIVES Protesting densification in Vancouver, then and now
by
It's a familiar scene in Metro Vancouver: locals expressing outrage over a new highrise proposal in their community. The difference? This story takes place 25 years ago this week.
-
MY B.C. HIDEAWAY This provincial park is artist Robert Bateman's favourite spot in B.C.
by
Robert Bateman says he has many spots he could call his favourite in the province, but when pressed to make a choice, the painter doesn't hesitate.
-
Analysis All over but the bitumen: why B.C. voters aren't done arguing about Trans Mountain's pipeline
by
Final approval of the $6.8-million Trans Mountain expansion project, Jan. 11, sets in motion plans to start laying physical pipe, promising another round of polarized debates heading into the May election.
-
Analysis Vancouver chef celebrated by sealers and Inuit film maker for putting seal on the menu
by
When a Vancouver chef put seal on the menu this week for the first time, he attracted attention — but in Nunavut icy chunks of raw whale blubber and seal meat are common fare.
-
Photos Memorable photos from the past week in B.C.
by
The week that was in British Columbia — in photos.
-
B.C. man frustrated over mail delays during cold spell — despite cleared sidewalks
A New Westminster, B.C. man said his mail delivery has been nearly non-existent during an unusually snowy few weeks, despite streets and sidewalks in his area being kept clear.
-
2 Vancouver men charged after police chase ends in crash
Two men have been charged after a police chase ended in a crash in Vancouver early Friday morning.
-
2 Hamilton men charged in failed attempt to kill B.C. man
Two Hamilton men are facing charges in what police say was an unsuccessful attempt to kill a man in Richmond, B.C.
-
Conservation officers looking for snake spotted at Vancouver storage facility
Conservation officers are searching for a snake that poked its head out of a storage unit in Vancouver on Thursday afternoon.
-
Redevelopment plan proposed for site of former Granville 7 Cinemas
by
An eyesore building that has been empty and neglected for over four years in Vancouver's entertainment district may be about to get a new lease on life.
-
Thompson River coal spill prompts health warning
Interior Health is warning residents to avoid drinking water from the Thompson River after a coal spill caused by a train derailment Thursday.
-
B.C. nurse sought wider access to legally assisted death
by
Noreen Campbell, one of the first Canadians to apply for a medically assisted death, died Thursday in her North Saanich, B.C. home.video
-
Metro Vancouver's homeless count will be a little different this year
by
Metro Vancouver’s Task Force on Homelessness is making a few tweaks to how the homeless count will be carried out this March.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Vancouver
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Kelowna
Cloudy
-5°C
Abbotsford
Mostly Cloudy
0°C
Prince George
Cloudy
0°C
Victoria
Cloudy
2°C
Feature Video
Editor's Picks
Editor's Picks
Editor's Picks
Featured stories
-
Trans Mountain pipeline expansion granted environmental certificate by B.C. government
-
Return of cold weather means return of Trout Lake skating
-
Young fawn rescued from icy Thompson River
-
British Columbia bill for 2016 Royal Visit totals $613k
-
Fertility company seeking surrogates to meet growing demand
-
Tsawwassen's Splashdown Park will reopen as Big Splash Waterpark this summer
Schedule
The Radio/Television schedule requires JavaScript.
-
CONTEST
#UPCYCLEWIN with CBC Vancouver
Use what you have, and make things better
-
Forum
CBC's The Current: Missing Murdered Indigenous Women Forum
Public Forum - 7pm at CBC Vancouver Broadcast Centre
-
EVENT
CBC Vancouver Sponsors 2017 PuSh International Performing Arts Festival
January 16 - Feb 5
-
EVENT
CBC Vancouver's Andrew Chang & Johanna Wagstaffe host Business in Vancouver's Top Forty Under 40
January 25
Regular features
-
CBC Kelowna
Stories from Kelowna, the Okanagan and the Kootenay regions
-
CBC Prince George
Stories from Prince George and Northern B.C.
-
CBC Kamloops
Stories from Kamloops and the Thompson-Nicola region
-
CBC Victoria
Stories from B.C.'s capital and around the island
-
Fault Lines: Are we ready for the 'Big One'?
Check out CBC's in-depth coverage online and in our original podcast
-
CBC series examines fentanyl scourge in B.C.
New series looks at why use of the drug has become an epidemic and what is, and is not, being done about it
-
Wagstaffe's Weather
CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe blogs her weather insights
-
Our Vancouver
Host Gloria Macarenko finds out what's happening in music, movies, health and more
-
CBC B.C. recipes
Browse recipes from leading chefs from all over the province as heard on CBC radio.
-
On The Coast's beer and wine stories
Catch up on Rebecca Whyman and Barbara Philip's picks
-
Listeners' Lens
Submit your photos to almanac@cbc.ca
-
Science Smart with Johanna Wagstaffe
CBC Vancouver's resident geek explains the science behind the headlines
-
CBC Investigates
Send your confidential tips and help us expose corruption and waste
-
Go Public
Been wronged and want results? Go Public wants to hear from you.
-
B.C. News Videos
Recent videos from CBC News in Vancouver
-
CBC Radio in B.C.
Recent audio published by CBC Radio in British Columbia
Marketsquare features local listings and deals from CBC partners
- Trump calls Brexit 'great,' slams Germany's migrant policy
- Cargo plane crashes into village in Kyrgyzstan, killing at least 37
- Samsung Group chief faces arrest, accused of paying millions in bribes
- The only skill needed to spin for Trump? A total lack of shame
- Trump may be inaugurating an era of market failure in economics and ideas: Don Pittis
- Average house price in Canada rises at slowest annual pace in 2 years in December, up 3.5%
- Douglas Garland murder trial begins Monday in deaths of Calgary couple and their grandson
- Support unit for ill, injured military personnel short 73 staff
- Who's backing whom in the Conservative leadership race
- Retrial begins for man accused of killing teen Candace Derksen over 30 years ago
- 'Secret order' authorizing RCMP's covert Cold War wiretapping program released after 65 years
- 'Doesn't seem right': Funeral home overcharges grieving families for cremation carbon tax
- Black people 3 times more likely to be street checked in Halifax, police say
- B.C. won't cover hepatitis C drug that's possible cure for woman infected with tainted blood
- Disgraced dentist turned foot doctor could be deemed 'incompetent' for 2nd time
Analysis
- Andrew Scheer leads endorsement race in Conservative leadership campaign
- 'Not a target ... not an ally': What Trump presidency could mean for Canadian economy
- The perils of Trump's 'one-way fight' with his own intelligence community
- Trump's next battle: Assuring America he can't be blackmailed
- Chrystia Freeland: Trudeau's first star candidate becomes his brand ambassador
- 'Secret order' authorizing RCMP's covert Cold War wiretapping program released after 65 years
- B.C. Indigenous leaders accuse Bennett of 'stall tactics' on child welfare
- Andrew Scheer leads endorsement race in Conservative leadership campaign
- New generation moves to the fore in Liberal cabinet shuffle
- Supreme Court building to get 'urgent' rehabilitation
- Average house price in Canada rises at slowest annual pace in 2 years in December, up 3.5%
- OPEC cuts, while the U.S. turns on the oil taps
- Former Alberta oilpatch workers hesitant to return as activity picks up
- 'The super-rich and the rest of us': 2 richest Canadians have wealth equal to 11 million poorest
- Trump may be inaugurating an era of market failure in economics and ideas: Don Pittis
- Texting to 911 still not available to all deaf Canadians
- Would an HIV-positive woman get charged if she was raped? Advocates ask
- A health care fix and tough times for vaccine proponents
- 'It's still a nightmare': The case of jurors released with PTSD and little or no help after verdict
- Health minister vows to save Canadians 'billions' on drug prices
- Five most memorable presidential inauguration performances
- Katy Perry, Scarlett Johansson, Cher among celebs set to join Women's March on Washington
- Get Smart actor Dick Gautier dead at 85
- Offensive trademark or reclaiming a stereotype? U.S. band fighting for its name in court
- Former pro wrestler Jimmy Snuka, recently charged with murder, dead at 73
Interactives
- Obama wanted to improve U.S. image abroad — what went wrong?
- 'It's not such a secret anymore': Check out Episode 8 of Who Killed Alberta Williams?
- CBC goes to the front lines in the battle for Aleppo
- Kept in the dark: The story behind the kidnapping of Canadians John Ridsdel and Robert Hall
- 'We're here to preserve life': Come aboard a ship that saves asylum seekers in the Mediterranean
- Inuit film producers partner with Haida for first-of-its-kind feature
- 'Apartheid system' of reserves to blame for Innu suicides: Quebec coroner
- Memorial honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women opens
- Indigenous reporter examines human rights in Yukon
- Dianne Whelan is travelling Canada's Great Trail as a first step to reconciliation