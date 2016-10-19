Top Story
-
New Avalanche warnings in effect across much of B.C.
South Coast risk is high, even below the treeline, says Avalanche Canada. More
Stabbing at Vancouver homeless shelter sends man to hospital
Police were called to a shelter near Commercial Drive early Sunday after reports of a stabbing.
$35 million for B.C. Parks not enough after years of cuts, says conservationist
The province says increased B.C. Parks funding to provide more rangers will strengthen conservation, but critics say the boost will have small effect after years of underfunding.
FROM THE ARCHIVES Looking at the fentanyl fix through the lens of history
by
This week we have been looking at potential solutions for the fentanyl crisis. But the reality is that we've been here — many times before. And we'll likely be here againvideo
Analysis THE FENTANYL FIX: 'The fundamental problem is we live in a screwed up world'
by
Dr. Carol Ann Saari will never forget one of her patients describing how she got herself to work every day: by dropping acid to escape the gut-wrenching effects of sexual abuse flashbacks.
B.C. man travels 3,800 km in 4 days for the northern lights in the N.W.T.
by
A man from Kamloops, B.C., drove 3,800 kilometres in January to capture these breathtaking photos of the aurora borealis.
Vancouverites gather at vigil for victims of Quebec mosque shooting
by
Crowds gather in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening to honour those killed in the recent Quebec mosque shooting, and speak out against Islamophobia.
Our Vancouver Ahi Tuna sliders, and other Super Bowl snacks heavy on taste, but light on calories
Dino Renaerts of Bon Vivant shows us lighter snacks on Super Bowl Sunday — a day that's notorious for its high fat fare.video
More snow, freezing rain hits B.C.'s South Coast
BC Hydro continues to scramble to restore power to — at last count — more than 10,000 customers Saturday after a dump of snow hit the province's South Coast Friday night with more precipitation forecast for Saturday night.
Updated Religions come together for interfaith pilgrimage, spread words of peace
A 16-kilometre trek throughout Surrey visits church, mosque and more to celebrate World Interfaith Harmony week on Sunday.audio
Point of View 'My husband came home a stranger': One family's struggle with PTSD
I'll always regret how I said goodbye when Curt left to cover the typhoon in the Philippines three years ago. My Curty never came home. A man did return to my house. But he was hollow-eyed. Zombie-like. It took years to connect with him again.video
Vancouver Chinatown revitalization: advocates worry over heritage loss, social housing
by
The Chinatown Concern Group voiced their concerns about the city's economic revitalization plan now under way saying they're opposed to the city's proposals to build condo towers and high-density buildings.video
Would-be homeowners take advantage of partnership program, says province
by
Since applications opened on Jan. 16, 2017, more than $1 million in loans has been handed out to first-time home buyers through the province's B.C. Home Partnership Program.
Opinion Fentanyl can't be fixed by reducing the supply
by
The drug overdose crisis in British Columbia continues to deepen despite the extraordinary response of people living in the affected neighborhoods, community-based organizations, first responders, and health care workers.
Photos How racism kept B.C.'s 'first professional painter' from fame
Grafton Tyler Brown was an African American artist who painted some of B.C. breathtaking landscapes. A talk at the Legacy Art Gallery by John Lutz will commemorate his work and life.audio
Video How fentanyl enters Canada, and what's being done to stop it?
According to the Canada Border Services Agency, China is the principal source country of the fentanyl that makes its way into Canada.video
Forget the snow, Qualicum Beach gardeners gear up for spring at Seedy Saturday
The Seedy Saturday event is one of the largest in the province, and 10 inches of snow won't hold the town's gardener's back, says organizer.audio
Recap Canada downs Mexico as 3 veterans say goodbye to women's team
by
Janine Beckie scored twice in the first half as Canada defeated Mexico 3-2 in a women's soccer friendly on Saturday.
Recap Mikael Granlund's hat trick helps Wild double up Canucks
by
Mikael Granlund recorded his first career hat trick as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 on Saturday night.
Vernon drug overdoses highlight lack of services in smaller communities
by
The Interior Health Authority says it has no current plans for an overdose prevention site or mobile service in Vernon, B.C. despite a growing number of fentanyl overdoses.
MMIW commission off to a bumpy start as communications director let go
by
The Director of Communications at the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous women has been let go and a new director, Sue Montgomery, has been hired in the interim.
B.C. man finds unexpected fame in Philippines by sharing 'positivity'
by
Thank you for your passion for 'my beloved Philippines' says fans of Kyle 'Kulas' Jennermann's blog #BecomingFilipino.
Family of pregnant woman, missing in B.C., ask for public's help
Marie Stuart disappeared shortly after Christmas in Abbotsford, B.C.
Haida Gwaii doctor selling practice after daughter's French immersion program pulled
A doctor on Haida Gwaii, B.C. says she's closing her practice and moving from the islands because the only French immersion program available for her daughter has been cancelled.audio
THE FENTANYL FIX Addicts helping addicts: navigating the perilous road of drug recovery
by
The Vancouver Recovery Club has been hit hard by the opioid crisis: it's a place where former addicts help people struggling to get clean.
Snowbirds surprised at unusual cold in South Okanagan
by
If snowbirds escaping the cold in Central Canada are hoping for a hot spot in the South Okanagan this weekend, they are out of luck.
Photos The faces behind B.C.'s fentanyl fix
by
There are many voices wading into the debate over how to stem the rising number of overdoses in B.C. Through our series The Fentanyl Fix, we've examined those differing points of view.
Permit disputed for Richmond's 'stinky' compost facility
by
Harvest Power, a compost facility in Richmond, is appealing an air quality permit issued by Metro Vancouver saying its conditions are too vague. Meanwhile, Richmond residents near the plant say they want the whole thing closed.
Exclusive B.C. court awards Taiwanese father custody of his daughter
by
A Taiwanese man who traced his abducted daughter to B.C. has now won full custody of the eight-year-old girl—more than five years after she was brought here by her mother.
THE FENTANYL FIX Why comparing B.C.'s overdose crisis to those in other countries is difficult
by
British Columbia's numbers seem high, but there's a reason people are reluctant to put them in global context
Vancouver police looking for suspect in attempted abduction of 10-year-old
Police in Vancouver are investigating an attempted child abduction that happened Friday afternoon.
Nature Conservancy acquires swath of Columbia Valley wetlands for protection
by
Conservation group says the land was at risk of having subdivisions built on it and also at risk of being used for “high impact” recreation. Not anymore.audio
The Fentanyl Fix How decriminalizing drugs helped Portugal solve its overdose crisis
by
In 2012, Portugal had just 16 deaths, or 2.3 for every million people in the country between 15 and 64 years of age.audio
Lead found in drinking water at 4 B.C. Interior schools
by
Water in four schools and one childcare centre in Kamloops, B.C. and the surrounding area have tested positive for higher-than-usual concentrations of lead.
2017 British Columbia election: West Vancouver-Sea to Sky riding profile
by
A look at West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, one of the 87 electoral districts in British Columbia.
Opinion Taking stock of fixing fentanyl nine months into the public health emergency
by
B.C.'s provincial health officer says there's no easy solution to the province's ongoing fentanyl crisis.
Snowfall warnings remain in effect as mayor responds to rush hour chaos
by
The City of Vancouver says main arterials were cleared within hours, full snow fleet still on hand.
THE FENTANYL FIX Iceland is beating teenage substance abuse — Could B.C. follow suit?
by
Government programs have significantly reversed drinking and drug use in Icelandic teens over the last 20 years.
Helpline for Muslim women flooded with calls following Trump ban, Quebec shooting
by
A helpline for Muslim Women based in Surrey, B.C. has been flooded with calls following President Trump's executive order on immigration, and a shooting in a Quebec city mosque.
Opinion Fixing fentanyl means treating trauma that creates addicts
by
Addicitons expert says we shouldn't be asking why the addiction, but why the pain in the first place.
Here we go again: Metro Vancouver prepares for another wintry week
by
If you've forgotten how to deal with multiple days of snow on the ground since last month, here's a friendly reminder.
Carol Todd heads to the Netherlands for the trial of her daughter's alleged tormentor
by
Carol Todd is flying to the Netherlands to attend the trial of the man accused of tormenting her daughter Amanda.
THE FENTANYL FIX Mother of drug-addicted daughter calls for changes amid fentanyl crisis
by
It is the phone call Linda Davidsen increasingly fears. Ever since the opioid crisis started, she has worried the next time she picks up the phone it will be the police on the other end telling her her daughter, Cheyenne, has died from a drug overdose.
B.C. high school cancels student trip to New York over U.S. political turmoil
by
Staff were concerned with "the potential" for more protests in the Big Apple.
Gregor Robertson to lead mayoral task force on fentanyl crisis
The taks force will meet with federal ministers to discuss experiences in their cities
Richmond Hospital receives record $25M donation from retired local doctor, families
A retired family doctor who paid his way through medical school by working in Richmond's shingle mills and canneries is now giving back to the community with a record donation.
Guilty plea in Pemberton drunk driving crash that killed 3 men
by
A man who killed three men while driving drunk has pleaded guilty to three counts of impaired driving causing death.
Brandon and Gail Blackmore convicted by B.C. judge in child bride case
by
A former couple from the polygamous community of Bountiful, B.C., have been found guilty of taking a 13-year-old girl into the United States to marry the now imprisoned leader of the sect that practises plural marriage.
Nisga'a ring in Lunar New Year with 2 days of celebration
The Nisga'a First Nation welcomes everyone to celebrate Hobiyee, or Lunar New Year, with two days of celebrations at the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver.audio
Police appeal for witnesses after senior killed in Stanley Park
Detectives are looking for anyone who spoke with Lubomir 'Lubo' Kunik, 61, shortly before his death.
