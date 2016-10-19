host picture

Top Story

More News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Vancouver

Mostly Cloudy

9°C

Kelowna

Cloudy

1°C

Abbotsford

Mostly Cloudy

7°C

Prince George

Cloudy

-2°C

Victoria

Partly Cloudy

4°C

More Weather

Feature Video

Editor's Picks

Moby Dick restaurant

Vancouver strata blocks Moby Dick franchise from opening over 'offensive' name, lawsuit alleges

Fish and chips restaurant named for famous novel says strata council deemed branding and signage inappropriate

Editor's Picks

Flu child

Flu shot didn't work? Maybe you had 'winter vomiting bug'

'It's the words we use to describe when we are sick that cause confusion'

Editor's Picks

Anna's Hummingbird

Listeners' Lens

Submit your photos to almanac@cbc.ca

Featured stories

Stay Connected with CBC British Columbia

Send us your photos and videos »

Send us your stories »

Schedule

The Radio/Television schedule requires JavaScript.

Events & Contests

CBC Vancouver Rentals & Tours

Regular features

Marketsquare features local listings and deals from CBC partners

World

Canada

CBC News Investigates