John Furlong back: UBC president reverses controversial decision
UBC has reversed its earlier decision to cancel John Furlong's appearance at a fundraising event, with President Santa Ono saying the earlier decision was wrong. More
No charges in Victoria cyclist fatality
Victoria police have wrapped up a lengthy investigation into a fatal cycling accident and say charges will not be laid.
Cougar captured near Kelowna's Orchard Park Mall
by
Conservation officers used a tranquilizer gun to subdue a large female cougar spotted next to an apartment building close to Kelowna's Orchard Park Mall Sunday night.
Winter storm closes schools in eastern Fraser Valley
A winter storm pummelled the eastern Fraser Valley with rain, freezing rain and snow on Monday morning, closing schools and creating treacherous driving conditions on some routes.
U2 to kick off Joshua Tree tour in Vancouver
The Irish superband will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album, The Joshua Tree, at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release.
Man injured in targeted shooting in South Vancouver
One man was injured in a targeted shooting in South Vancouver just before midnight Sunday, according to Vancouver police.
'He felt that he had beat it': mother shares story of B.C. son's overdose
by
In the weeks before he died Dec. 11, 2016, amateur boxer Joe Walker felt confident he was finally winning his biggest fight, against a fierce, decade-long addiction.audio
RECIPE Chefs tackle compost cuisine to honour new NFB film
A new National Film Board film profiles world-renowned chef Massimo Bottura as he uses food waste to create gourmet meals. In honour of the film's screening, local chefs are putting their own spin on using food scraps.audio
Florida shooting survivors stranded after losing luggage and IDs in the chaos
Canadians are among the stranded travellers in Fort Lauderdale trying to recover what the airport director says are 25,000 pieces of luggage, cellphones and other belongings separated from their owners during Friday's shooting rampage.
Go Public B.C. won't cover hepatitis C drug that's possible cure for woman infected with tainted blood
by
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman who contracted hepatitis C through tainted blood is being denied coverage for a costly medication that could cure her of the virus because the B.C. Ministry of Health says it can't afford to pay for it.video
British Columbians pay tax on the carbon tax, and one Vernon city councillor isn't happy about it
by
Vernon Coun. Bob Spiers has started a petition to keep the federal government from collecting GST from B.C.'s carbon taxaudio
Panorama Mountain Resort to host new winter music festival
by
Panorama Mountain Resort near Invermere is set to host its first-ever winter music festival this March with a mix of free and ticketed musical acts.
Kale at a crossroads: small farms in Lower Mainland struggle with cold snap
by
Small farms growing winter vegetables in the Lower Mainland are holding out for warmer weather to see if the cold snap has ruined their crops.
Kamloops Art Gallery welcomes new exhibition and interim curator
by
The Kamloops Art Gallery is greeting the new year with a new interim curator, new exhibition, and even a bit of nudity.audio
ICBC preaches cautious driving as Dial-a-Claims still up
by
"Remember the posted speed limits are only for when the conditions are ideal and we have not seen ideal conditions so that seems to be the problem," says ICBC spokesperson after 3,500 claims were made on Friday.
Photos Ice then and now: When the Fraser became a skating rink
by
Photographers in New Westminster have been catching shots of ice chunks floating in the mighty Fraser River this week. And while it certainly shows how cold it's been this season, there was a time when the river froze solid enough to stand on.
B.C. Armenian church celebrates Orthodox Christmas with sponsored refugees
by
Syrians who came to Canada say their prayers are simple: thanks for safety in Canada and a chance for a new life.
Liberal MP says feds would speed up action on fentanyl if Ontario was impacted
by
A Liberal MP is speaking out about what she considers a frustratingly slow response by her own federal government to the crisis of fentanyl, a potent opioid linked to more than 500 overdose deaths last year in B.C. and Alberta alone.
9 Canadian teams reach semifinals of $20M Carbon XPrize competition
by
What if carbon dioxide emissions could be transformed from a liability into an asset?That's the $20-million question behind the NRG COSIA Carbon XPrize, a global competition to create technology that converts CO2 into valuable products.
Vancouver's Trout Lake closed for skating, but Como Lake still open
After a historic Saturday of skating on East Vancouver's Trout Lake, city officials say conditions are too warm and have closed the lake to the public.
'Stepping stones': Children's book tells Syrian refugees' journey through stone art
Images of the stone artwork of Syrian artist Nizar Ali Badr line best-selling author Margriet Ruur's new book.audio
-
by
"DXers" in Finland use kilometre-wide antennae to hear radio broadcasts from around the world — including, it turns out, CBC Radio One from Vancouver.audio
One year on, Syrian refugees in Prince George, B.C., still between worlds
by
The first Syrian refugees to resettle in Northern B.C. love their new community, but challenges remain.audio
Recipe Indulge in the tastes of China with this black mushroom veggie roll
A new cookbook by Kei Lum Chan and Diora Fong Chan features more than 600 authentic Chinese dishes using traditional ingredients.audio
The Queen back at church after bout of illness
Queen Elizabeth has attended church near her rural Sandringham estate, after missing the previous two Sundays due to ill health.
Kandahar Airfield hockey rink to be preserved in Canada
by
The hockey rink used by Canadian soldiers at Kandahar Airfield has been disassembled and its boards are on their way back home — to be preserved at the Canadian War Museum in Ottawa and at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.audio
How to keep heat-seeking rodents from sneaking into your home during a cold snap
by
Pest control experts in Metro Vancouver say the cold snap that has an icy grip on the region is driving rodents inside — and keeping exterminators busy.
Winter weather warnings in effect across B.C.
An approaching Pacific frontal system has Environment Canada calling for snow, wind and other wintry weather across much of southwestern B.C. on Sunday.
3 ways to curb your cravings after the holidays
It's the time of year when we just can't allow ourselves to eat all those delightful chocolate-covered treats that taunted us all through the holiday season..video
FROM THE ARCHIVES An enormous, $13K cell phone? Yup, in 1986
by
A little more than 30 years ago this week, BC Tel made its first cellphones available in the province. The battery alone weighed 0.8 kilograms.video
Vancouver police investigating 2 stabbings on Granville Street
One victim was an elderly man, the other was a younger man who was allegedly in a fight on a separate block of Granville Street. Both attacks were separate incidents.
Almost 2K visits to Vancouver warming centres as vulnerable people look to escape cold
by
"It really helps a lot because it's cold out," says Steve Murray after spending the night at the Creekside Community Centre. "I was sleeping on the ground for a couple of hours, I couldn't handle it."
Weight-controlling microbes can be resistant to short-term dieting
by
Microbiologist Jason Tetro says bacteria living in our digestive systems have a firm grip on our weight. But if we make them happy, we can start shaving off the pounds.audio
Free salt, sand, once again on offer from City of Vancouver
by
With snow in the forecast again for Saturday night, the City of Vancouver says it will once again have free salt and sand on offer for free Sunday morning.
Beware car damage caused by salt, warns BCAA
by
Salt may work well for de-icing roads and sidewalks, but one expert says it can cause serious damage to vehicles.
Photos A rare Vancouver experience: hundreds lace up to skate on Trout Lake
by
Hundreds of people started impromptu hockey games, skated laps and even sledded down some of the slopes surrounding Trout Lake.video
Recap Flames cool off Canucks, ends their 6-game win streak
by
Matt Stajan's first goal in 14 games ended up as the game winner Saturday night as the Calgary Flames built up an early lead and hung on for a 3-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.read comments video
Video Vancouver Rubik's Cube tournament lures some of puzzle's fastest fingers
by
The Rubik's Cube is ageing well as the craze to solve it as fast as possible seems to be as popular as ever. On Saturday, Vancouver hosted the largest competition in the province verified by the World Cube Association.video
B.C. jazz musicians band together as local legend battles cancer
by
A benefit featuring Bill Clark, Campbell Ryga and Veji & the Hugh Fraser Quintet will raise money as Hugh Fraser undergoes surgery and chemotherapy following his cancer diagnosis.audio
Jennifer Newman: Growing income inequality could be tough on workers in 2017
As Canada's wage gap continues to widen, 2017 could be a tough year on low-income earners. But there are ways to alleviate some of the financial burdens, says workplace psychologist Jennifer Newman.audio
-
by
Fort St. John is now home to the largest McDonald's playground in Canada, but advocates in the community say the city needs a not-for-profit indoor play area.audio
Photos Two of the world's best nature photographers are from Burnaby, B.C.
by
Award-winning photographers Connor Stefanison and Jess Findlay grew up down the street from each other in Burnaby, B.C., and got their start shooting wildlife around Burnaby Lake. Now, their work is featured at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.audio
Protecting your privacy online: How to manage what you reveal
by
Even if you only downloaded a handful of apps last year, do you remember what permissions you granted to each? The start of new year is a time to reset — and the perfect time to unlearn all of the bad privacy habits you've picked up.video
2017 British Columbia election: Coquitlam-Burke Mountain riding profile
by
A look at Coquitlam-Burke Mountain, one of the 87 electoral districts in British Columbia.
VAC takes Medavie Blue Cross to task over medical marijuana envelopes
by
Veterans Affairs Canada says it is notifying the Office of the Privacy Commissioner after veterans were recently sent a letter in a Medavie Blue Cross envelope with "Re: Cannabis for Medical Purposes" visible on the outside of the envelope.
MY B.C. HIDEAWAY Alex Cuba's small town hideaway offers 'good coffee, good talks and good laughs'
by
This week's edition of My B.C. Hideaway comes with a warning: readers contemplating visiting this location may not ever make their way back home.video
Don't let them eat cake: Food recall issued for some King's Pastry products
by
Nine cake products have been recalled because of undeclared hazelnuts on the labels of the products in a recall that may be Canada-wide.
Our Vancouver 'This is her legacy': The powerful story behind Inspired Cooking
Adrian Brijbassi and his wife Julia started making a cookbook to raise money for Inspire Health, a non-profit helping people eat well during their cancer treatments. Julia died before the project was complete.video
Hoop dreams: Father sues to get daughter on top-tier B.C. basketball team
by
A father in Langley, B.C., is suing the organization that runs high school sports in the province in an effort to get his daughter playing on B.C.'s top basketball team.
Photos Memorable photos from the past week in B.C.
The week that was in British Columbia — in photos.
Video 'Definitely something CBC has never done before:' new shows debut on CBC-TV
by
From a Mennonite crime thriller to a comedy about the misadventures of new moms, shows in CBC Television's new winter lineup tap real life for unexpected TV stories.video
'Oblivious' B.C. driver hits the road with 'porthole-sized' clearing in windshield
End of 911 service on old cell phones 'an area of concern'
'Cubers' descending on Vancouver for Rubik's Cube event
Salt, fertilizer, kitty litter? What's best for defrosting icy sidewalks in a pinch
'Canada's best toilet' being installed in Smithers, B.C.
Ann Makosinski, 19-year-old B.C. inventor, makes Forbes 30 under 30 list
CBC Kelowna
Stories from Kelowna, the Okanagan and the Kootenay regions
CBC Prince George
Stories from Prince George and Northern B.C.
CBC Kamloops
Stories from Kamloops and the Thompson-Nicola region
CBC Victoria
Stories from B.C.'s capital and around the island
Fault Lines: Are we ready for the 'Big One'?
Check out CBC's in-depth coverage online and in our original podcast
CBC series examines fentanyl scourge in B.C.
New series looks at why use of the drug has become an epidemic and what is, and is not, being done about it
Wagstaffe's Weather
CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe blogs her weather insights
Our Vancouver
Host Gloria Macarenko finds out what's happening in music, movies, health and more
CBC B.C. recipes
Browse recipes from leading chefs from all over the province as heard on CBC radio.
On The Coast's beer and wine stories
Catch up on Rebecca Whyman and Barbara Philip's picks
Listeners' Lens
Submit your photos to almanac@cbc.ca
Science Smart with Johanna Wagstaffe
CBC Vancouver's resident geek explains the science behind the headlines
CBC Investigates
Send your confidential tips and help us expose corruption and waste
Go Public
Been wronged and want results? Go Public wants to hear from you.
B.C. News Videos
Recent videos from CBC News in Vancouver
CBC Radio in B.C.
Recent audio published by CBC Radio in British Columbia
