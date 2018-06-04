Women abused by ex-national ski coach Bertrand Charest speak out for 1st time

Four women are speaking publicly for the first time about their former ski coach, Bertrand Charest, who was convicted of abusing them when they were young competitive skiers in the 1990s.

Amélie-Frédérique Gagnon, Gail Kelly, Anna Prchal and Geneviè​ve Simard spoke with the CBC's Adrienne Arsenault about their experiences after a judge allowed a publication ban on their names to be lifted.

Charest is serving a 12-year sentence after being convicted in June 2017 of 37 charges, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation, for offences dating back to the 1990s involving nine victims.

The victims, between the ages of 12 and 19 at the time of the offences, were all competitive skiers he coached. The identities of the other victims are still under the publication ban.

The four women, who can speak publicly after last Friday's ruling from a Quebec court, talked about the guilt they felt at the hand of their abuser and some of the lasting effects the abuse has had on them.

"I felt that I had done something wrong," said Prchal. "There was a lot of shame."

For Gagnon, being one of the earliest victims of the former coach still troubles her.

"Me being one of the first ones, I feel there's some guilt that I still feel every day — and shame," Gagnon said. "You hope that it goes away but I don't think that it will ever go away."

Simard, who went to police in 2015 after seeing Charest in a store and realizing that he was still coaching, said she still struggles when someone walks up the stairs behind her.

"He was doing stuff when I was walking up the stairs," said Simard, who is now in her late 30s.

"I'm scared when I walk up the stairs. I always look back," she said. "I mean, that's from him. That's from years ago."

Kelly said she fought the publication ban because she has three children under the age of seven and doesn't want them to go through what had happened to her.

Bertrand Charest is accused of sexually abusing 12 athletes between 1991 and 1998. He was convicted in 2017 of 37 charges, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation. (Radio-Canada)

"I don't want them to be on a provincial team or a national team right now with the rules that are in place because it's not safe for them," an emotional Kelly told Arsenault.

I feel that we didn't get the supports that we were supposed to have by the federation. - Gail Kelly, one of four victims who fought to have a publication ban lifted

On Monday, the women will hold a news conference in Montreal outlining what they think needs to change in sports in Canada to protect children in ways they say they weren't.

There was a time when the sports federation Alpine Canada was made aware of some of the abuse, they said. But to them the response didn't feel like justice or resolution.

"I feel that we didn't get the supports that we were supposed to have by the federation," Kelly said.

Alpine Canada has apologized to Charest's victims and said it could have offered them more support. It also said that it has learned from this situation by rewriting its policies, requiring mandatory training and improving governance.

"We are committed to further strengthening our safety program to ensure no one ever suffers like these women have suffered," the federation said in a statement to CBC News.

Charest, who has denied the accusations, is appealing some of the charges for which he was found guilty.