A protein powder is being recalled across Canada because it contains milk that's not declared on the label.

The ageLOC TR90 Protein Boost comes in a 720-gram package and doesn't have a UPC code on it, but has product codes of AZ30751 and AZ32051, says a recall notice posted on the website of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The agency says there haven't been any illnesses associated with consuming the product.