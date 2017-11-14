Canada's Highway to the Arctic Ocean opens
Air Date: Nov 15, 2017 8:10 PM ET
CBC North's Mackenzie Scott speaks with dignitaries and guests live from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., hours after the $300 million highway from Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk - connecting Canada's highway network to the Arctic Ocean permanently for the first time - officially opens.
