Dec 28, 2016
An apocalyptic nightmare in northern Alberta
Smoke and flames from a massive wildfire erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alta., on May 7. The fire led to the evacuation of the city and was the most costly disaster in Canadian history.
Running south from the flames
People trying to rescue animals from Fort McMurray wait at a roadblock on Highway 63 on May 6. Police led convoys of cars through the burning town as part of a risky operation to get residents who initially fled north to safety in the south.
Objection overruled by police
A shirtless protester is detained by Toronto police after an Ontario judge found former CBC Radio host Jian Ghomeshi not guilty on four charges of sexual assault and one count of choking on March 24.
Royals land in Victoria for 8-day tour
Prince William, Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Victoria International Airport on Sept. 24 for the start of an eight-day royal tour in Canada.
Agricultural gold rush
Riders and their horses pass through a canola field as they take an afternoon trail ride near Cremona, Alta., on July 19. Canola is a contraction of Canada and ola, meaning oil.
That's how they roll
Canadian men's wheelchair basketball player Adam Lancia kisses his wife, Jamey Jewells, after her own match at the Rio Paralympics on Sept. 19.
Perfect timing
The Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerobatic team fly past the Peace Tower during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
Alive with Pride
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd while walking in the Vancouver Pride parade with his family on July 31.
Pipeline push comes to shove
A protester struggles to cross a police barricade during a demonstration on Parliament Hill against the proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline on Oct. 24.
Stampede sweets
A lone cowboy walks past a food stand on the midway during the Calgary Stampede on July 14.
Tragic crash in the Magdalen Islands
Jean Lapierre, a political commentator and former federal Liberal cabinet minister, was killed in a plane crash on March 29, along with his wife, sister and two brothers, when the plane went down in fog and freezing rain on Quebec's Magdalen Islands in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Selfie indulgence
Justin Timberlake arrives on the red carpet for the film Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept. 13.
3 Amigos rendezvous in Ottawa
Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama pose with Parliament Hill in the background during the North American Leaders' Summit on June 29.
Ovation for O Canada bill
Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger receives a standing ovation on June 15 after voting in the House of Commons on his private member's bill to change the wording of the national anthem. Bélanger died at age 61 on Aug. 16 as a result of ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.
Brothers in arms
Team Canada's players celebrate their victory over Finland in the 2016 IIHF World Championship on May 22.
Rob Ford funeral
The casket carrying former city councillor and Toronto mayor Rob Ford arrives at St. James Cathedral for funeral services on March 30.
Edwin's hot bat
Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after his two-RBI double against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Toronto on Oct. 18.
Fizz bang celebration
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris celebrates with a cigar and champagne after his team defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League's 104th Grey Cup championship game in Toronto on Nov. 27.
Cold, cold earth
A fire burns to thaw the ground before a grave can be dug for one of the shooting victims in La Loche, Sask., on Jan. 25. A 17-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two teachers at the school three days earlier. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of his two teen brothers and to attempted murder for wounding seven others.
A widow's grief
Singer Céline Dion kisses the casket of her husband, René Angélil, following his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal on Jan. 22.
Winter's heavy burden
A winter storm leaves a big job for shovellers in Ottawa on Feb. 16.
