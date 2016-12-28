An apocalyptic nightmare in northern Alberta

Smoke and flames from a massive wildfire erupt behind a car on the highway near Fort McMurray, Alta., on May 7. The fire led to the evacuation of the city and was the most costly disaster in Canadian history.

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Running south from the flames

People trying to rescue animals from Fort McMurray wait at a roadblock on Highway 63 on May 6. Police led convoys of cars through the burning town as part of a risky operation to get residents who initially fled north to safety in the south.

(Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images)

Objection overruled by police

A shirtless protester is detained by Toronto police after an Ontario judge found former CBC Radio host Jian Ghomeshi not guilty on four charges of sexual assault and one count of choking on March 24.

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Royals land in Victoria for 8-day tour

Prince William, Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at Victoria International Airport on Sept. 24 for the start of an eight-day royal tour in Canada.

(Kevin Light/Reuters)

Agricultural gold rush

Riders and their horses pass through a canola field as they take an afternoon trail ride near Cremona, Alta., on July 19. Canola is a contraction of Canada and ola, meaning oil.

(Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

That's how they roll

Canadian men's wheelchair basketball player Adam Lancia kisses his wife, Jamey Jewells, after her own match at the Rio Paralympics on Sept. 19.

(Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)

Perfect timing

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds aerobatic team fly past the Peace Tower during Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

(Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Alive with Pride

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waves to the crowd while walking in the Vancouver Pride parade with his family on July 31.

(Ben Nelms/Reuters)

Pipeline push comes to shove

A protester struggles to cross a police barricade during a demonstration on Parliament Hill against the proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline on Oct. 24.

(Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Stampede sweets

A lone cowboy walks past a food stand on the midway during the Calgary Stampede on July 14.

(Todd Korol/Reuters)

Tragic crash in the Magdalen Islands

Jean Lapierre, a political commentator and former federal Liberal cabinet minister, was killed in a plane crash on March 29, along with his wife, sister and two brothers, when the plane went down in fog and freezing rain on Quebec's Magdalen Islands in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.

(David Noel/Canadian Press via AP)

Selfie indulgence

Justin Timberlake arrives on the red carpet for the film Justin Timberlake + the Tennessee Kids during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Sept. 13.

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)

3 Amigos rendezvous in Ottawa

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Barack Obama pose with Parliament Hill in the background during the North American Leaders' Summit on June 29.

(Chris Roussakis/AFP/Getty Images)

Ovation for O Canada bill

Liberal MP Mauril Bélanger receives a standing ovation on June 15 after voting in the House of Commons on his private member's bill to change the wording of the national anthem. Bélanger died at age 61 on Aug. 16 as a result of ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease.

(Chris Wattie/Reuters)

Brothers in arms

Team Canada's players celebrate their victory over Finland in the 2016 IIHF World Championship on May 22.

(Grigory Dukor/Reuters)

Rob Ford funeral

The casket carrying former city councillor and Toronto mayor Rob Ford arrives at St. James Cathedral for funeral services on March 30.

(Fred Thornhill/Reuters)

Edwin's hot bat

Toronto Blue Jays' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates after his two-RBI double against the Cleveland Indians during the seventh inning in Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series in Toronto on Oct. 18.

(Mark Blinch/Reuters)

Fizz bang celebration

Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Henry Burris celebrates with a cigar and champagne after his team defeated the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League's 104th Grey Cup championship game in Toronto on Nov. 27.

(Fred Thornhill/Reuters)

Cold, cold earth

A fire burns to thaw the ground before a grave can be dug for one of the shooting victims in La Loche, Sask., on Jan. 25. A 17-year-old pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two teachers at the school three days earlier. He also pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of his two teen brothers and to attempted murder for wounding seven others.

(Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press via Associated Press)

A widow's grief

Singer Céline Dion kisses the casket of her husband, René Angélil, following his funeral at Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal on Jan. 22.

(Christinne Muschi/Reuters)

Winter's heavy burden

A winter storm leaves a big job for shovellers in Ottawa on Feb. 16.