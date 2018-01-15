A man and a woman have been arrested in California, accused of keeping their children shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in "dark and foul-smelling surroundings."

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, a 17-year-old escaped from the home in Perris early Sunday morning and called 911, telling emergency officials that her parents were holding her 12 siblings captive.

Police said that when officers met with the caller, she "appeared to be only 10 years old and slightly emaciated."

Torture/Child Endangerment Investigation in Perris https://t.co/LIm8s3OHbk — @RSO

"Further investigation revealed several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings, but the parents were unable to immediately provide a logical reason why their children were restrained in that manner."

The children, who police say "appeared to be malnourished and very dirty" range in age between two and 29 years old.

"Deputies located what they believed to be 12 children inside the house, but were shocked to discover that seven of them were actually adults," the release said.

"The victims were provided with food and beverages after they claimed to be starving."

David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, were arrested for violating California laws around torture and child endangerment. Both were detained, with bail set at $9 million US each.