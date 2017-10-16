Calgary election results LIVE
Air Date: Oct 17, 2017 1:00 AM ET
Watch LIVE as CBC Calgary at 11 takes a look at the latest election results citywide.
Top News Headlines
- Bombardier to partner with Airbus on CSeries program
- Freed hostage Joshua Boyle on why he went to Afghanistan and what his kidnappers wanted
- U.S. makes 'aggressive' demands to access Canadian dairy market, wants end to supply management
- 'People turned into charcoal': Somali-Canadians recount horror of Mogadishu attack
- 'Part of the jail cell was already blood-soaked': Russian victim of Chechnya's 'gay purge' goes public
Must Watch
-
Blue Planet II dives deep into why we need to protect the oceans
Blue Planet II dives deep into why we need to protect the world's oceans. The highly-anticipated BBC documentary series sheds light on the human-made problems that are hurting marine life.
-
Mogadishu rocked by deadly bomb explosions
Mogadishu has been rocked by deadly bomb explosions in the single deadliest attack in Somalia's history.
Don't Miss
-
Bombardier to partner with Airbus on CSeries program
-
WATCH
Freed hostage Joshua Boyle on why he went to Afghanistan and what his kidnappers wanted
-
U.S. makes 'aggressive' demands to access Canadian dairy market, wants end to supply management
-
'People turned into charcoal': Somali-Canadians recount horror of Mogadishu attack
-
Russian man reveals he's a victim of Chechnya's 'gay purge'
-
Smoking costs 45,400 lives, $16.2B in a year, study finds
-
Updated
Some polls run out of ballots temporarily as Calgarians turn out in droves for municipal election
-
Quebec set to pass law banning face coverings for anyone receiving public service — even a bus ride
-
John Dunsworth, Mr. Lahey on Trailer Park Boys, dead at 71
-
NYC terror case records unsealed after Canadian man's plea for help from Omar Khadr's lawyer
-
Liberals pledge to cut small business tax rate to 9% amid backlash over proposed tax reforms
-
Loblaw to lay off 500 office staff in drive to cut costs
-
Catalan independence leaders jailed in Spain
-
UBC researchers pull paper linking vaccine component to autism after data alleged to be manipulated
-
Astronomers see source of gravitational waves for 1st time