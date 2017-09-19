Cabinet ministers to address Commons committee studying marijuana bill LIVE

Air Date: Sep 19, 2017 6:00 PM ET

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Jody Wilson-Raybould, the minister of justice, and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale will address the Commons Health committee studying the government's legislation that will legalize cannabis

