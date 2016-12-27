Markets

TSX COMPOSITE

Index Last Trade Change TSX COMPOSITE 15328.15 -7.08 DOW 19933.81 14.93 NASDAQ 5462.69 15.27 SP 500 2263.79 2.83 TSX-VENTURE 728.13 7.98

The data on this site is informational only and may be delayed; it is not intended as trading or investment advice and you should not rely on it as such.