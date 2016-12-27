2016 Business Year in Review Quiz
CBC News Posted: Dec 27, 2016 5:00 AM ET Last Updated: Dec 27, 2016 5:00 AM ET
Latest Business Headlines
- Were you paying attention in 2016? Take the year-end business quiz
- It's doom or boom for our economic future: Don Pittis
- Iran says it got half price deal for Boeing jets
- Republicans plan ambitious 'revenue neutral' tax overhaul
- Self-publishing startup Wattpad looks to move its stories to the TV airwaves
Must Watch
-
Video
Boxing Day losing its lustre?
1:50
Black Friday is now bigger than Boxing Day, retail analyst says
-
Video
Advising the president
8:59
Ken Courtis, chairman, Starfort Investment; former vice chairman, Goldman Sachs Asia, has advised four previous U.S. presidents
-
Video
Getting the gifts
7:27
Julie Blais Comeau, chief etiquette officer at Etiquettejulie.com, on the rules and unwritten regulations that govern the holidays
-
Video
Need housing supply
7:31
Tim Hudak, CEO, Ontario Real Estate Association, on the low number of new homes for sale in Toronto area
Watch The Exchange here
Markets
|Index
|Last Trade
|Change
|TSX COMPOSITE
|15328.15
|-7.08
|DOW
|19933.81
|14.93
|NASDAQ
|5462.69
|15.27
|SP 500
|2263.79
|2.83
|TSX-VENTURE
|728.13
|7.98
The data on this site is informational only and may be delayed; it is not intended as trading or investment advice and you should not rely on it as such.
Most Viewed
Right Communications
Don't Miss
-
Canadians still struggle with surprise cellphone bill charges; CRTC promises review
-
Canadian economy will get its first taste of the Trump era in 2017
-
Canadian dollar could drop to 65 cents US in 2017, Macquarie forecasts
-
Passenger rights: What you need to know to hold airlines accountable
-
Analysis
Dow 20,000 and Donald Trump as the embodiment of animal spirits: Don Pittis
-
Streaming TV options still limited in Canada, despite year of change
-
The card Canada never played to get Keystone XL approved
-
How the Hatchimal toy craze inspired so much online hate at Christmas
-
As home prices soar, some first-time buyers reconsider home ownership dreams
-
3 solutions for would-be buyers dismayed by Canada's hot housing market
-
It's a trap! The economic argument against blowing up the Death Star
-
High online prices for must-have Hatchimal toy angers desperate parents
-
Analysis
Fed chair Janet Yellen steers clear of politics in 1st decision since Trump's win
-
4 ways the U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike could affect Canadians
-
CRTC tells dissatisfied TV customers to 'demand better' and shop around