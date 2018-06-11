World Cannabis Congress targets branding as major issue ahead of legalization
450 cannabis industry leaders are meeting in Saint John on Monday and Tuesday
Global leaders in the marijuana industry are gathering in New Brunswick today to discuss how to market cannabis
in a competitive legal marketplace.
The World Cannabis Congress is hosting 450 industry titans in Saint John to talk about that and other issues raised by the dawn of government-run weed.
Topping the agenda is the branding challenge since Health Canada is requiring marijuana packages to be a single, uniform colour without images or graphics other than the logo and a health warning.
Ray Gracewood of Organigram says the legal market needs to be able to target responsible adults and combat the illicit market where brands and flashy packaging do exist.
Gracewood says unless producers are able to be competitive within the regulations, they will be forced to look for loopholes.
Organigram recently announced a number of brands, including Trailer Park Buds, through a partnership with the people responsible for the "Trailer Park Boys" television show.
