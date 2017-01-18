The man U.S. president-elect Donald Trump has tapped to reshape the country's trade policy will soon send a letter to Canadian and Mexican officials urging them to reopen NAFTA talks, according to a report.

The Globe and Mail says Wilbur Ross will want to discuss country of origin rules and the independent dispute-settlement mechanism that are key features of the 1994 free trade agreement.

Ross is under questioning on Wednesday by U.S. lawmakers at his confirmation hearing for secretary of commerce, and was asked from the outset about his views on trade with Canada and Mexico.

"NAFTA is logically the first thing for us to deal with," Ross said. "We ought to solidify relationships in the best way we can in our own territory before we go off to other jurisdictions," Ross said, referring to China, a frequent target of Trump's ire for allegedly unfair trade practices.

Ross said U.S. trading partners who play by the rules should have nothing to fear from a Trump administration, as on the whole, the U.S. is in favour of more global trade — not less.

"I think we should grant access to our markets to anyone who plays fair, plays by the rules and gives everybody a fair chance to compete," he said.

"I am not anti-trade, I am pro trade," Ross said. "But I'm pro sensible trade.

"I'm opposed to trade that is against the interests of the American worker and the American manufacturing industry."

Ross's comments on NAFTA were interrupted by protesters who were shouting their opposition to the Trans Pacific Partnership — a trade pact initiated under the current administration but one that has drawn criticism from president-elect Trump.

"That was not part of my prepared remarks," Ross quipped of the prostesters who interrupted his comments.

Trudeau vows to 'defend' trade benefits

Speaking in Sherbrooke, Que., on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked about trade issues with the incoming U.S. administration.

"We've been engaged with the incoming administration over the past few weeks on a broad range of issues and we're working hard to move forward in a constructive way that's going to benefit both of our countries," Trudeau said.

"A constructive working relationship in which we engage in talks about how to move forward is exactly what we've been focused on and what we will continue to focus on when the new administration comes into place," he added.

"We're going to defend the benefits of trade and openness to Canadians."