WestJet's pilots have voted 61.5 per cent in favour of forming a union, in the second certification vote in less than two years.

In results released Friday, a total of 851 pilots voted yes to unionization, under the umbrella of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), while 531 voted against it.

WestJet is the only major non-union airline in Canada.

Since 2014, pilots and flight attendants have been behind various union drives, with none successful.

WestJet has argued against unionization, saying it would harm the unique culture of the airline and its financial position, but many employees decided on independent representation in a company and industry that are rapidly changing.

Much has changed at WestJet since the last vote by pilots in August 2015, when 55 per cent were against certification.

The airline launched long-haul flights to Europe and, more recently, announced plans for an ultra-low-cost carrier that will offer no-frills flying. The airline is also adding Boeing 787 Dreamliners to its fleet for more overseas flights that travel even farther around the globe.

Why pilots voted again so soon

"I see that those changes in the business and how they're being communicated and how they're being managed as certainly one of the factors why the union would have an opportunity to go back to the pilots and say, 'Maybe you want to reconsider the decision you made a couple of years ago,'" said George Smith, a labour expert at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., and a former director of employee relations at Air Canada.

The latest union drive was organized by the ALPA, a U.S.-based union representing pilots at airlines such as Delta in the U.S., and Air Transat and Jazz in Canada.

The ALPA took over after the in-house union drive failed in 2015. After laying groundwork for more than a year, it formally launched a drive in December 2016, with more than 100 WestJet pilots forming the organization committee.

Judging from the ALPA's WestJet webpage, scheduling is top of mind for pilots.

They bid for shifts, as do pilots at all major airlines. However, the shifts WestJet pilots get each month aren't based on seniority — they're based on a socialized bidding system in which new pilots have as good a chance to get a certain shift as the most senior pilots. The industry norm is seniority-based bidding, which gives the most senior pilots some certainly as to what they will fly each month, and newer pilots take the leftovers.

Scheduling is important because of the relentless nature of aviation.

Airlines unpredictable workplaces

"The world of airlines in not normal in terms of a 40-hour work week," said Smith. "The best of days it's still unpredictable, but then you throw in snowstorms and hurricanes and in some cases volcanoes, all these things impact flights, which then reverberate through the system. It's a very uncertain work environment."

Unsurprisingly, WestJet has pushed back against the most recent drive. In a letter to pilots sent on May 5, the day voting began, WestJet's chief executive Gregg Saretsky said the airline's expansion was indeed good for pilots.

"All of this is good news for WestJetters, providing more jobs and greater career opportunities while securing our future and becoming a global airline," he wrote, while criticizing the ALPA's representation at Alaska Airlines and the former Canadian Airlines.

WestJet has yet to comment on the successful vote.