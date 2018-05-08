WestJet shares tumble after earnings miss

WestJet Airlines Ltd. shares plummeted to their lowest levels in more than a year after reporting what it called a challenging first quarter in which it booked higher fuel costs.

The Calgary-based company says it earned $37.2 million, or 32 cents per diluted share, down from a profit of $46.7 million, or 40 cents per diluted share, a year ago.

That fell short of analysts' expectations for earnings of 36 cents per share, according to data from Thomson Reuters Eikon.

WestJet shares were down 10 per cent or $2.21 at $19.89 in late morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Revenue for the three-month period totalled $1.19 billion, up from $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year.

The increase in revenue came as capacity increased 4.3 per cent and revenue passenger miles — a measure of traffic — increased 6.5 per cent.

WestJet's load factor, a measure of how full its aircraft were, increased to 84.8 per cent compared with 83 per cent a year ago.

However, fuel costs per litre rose 14.1 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.