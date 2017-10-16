Film production company the Weinstein Co. is in talks about selling itself after co-founder Harvey Weinstein became mired in a scandal over allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The company said Monday that it will receive an immediate cash infusion from Colony Capital, which may buy all or part of the company.

Harvey Weinstein was fired by the company last week over allegations dating back decades that he used his position as a powerful producer to coerce women into sex. Some women have accused him of assault.

Authorities in the U.S. and U.K. are taking a new look at past allegations against him as more women come forward to tell their stories.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revoked his membership as has the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

Amazon Studios, the growing film arm of Amazon, cut ties with the Weinstein company last week and Showtime has threatened to cancel a deal with the company to make Guantanamo, an Oliver Stone film currently in development. .

The company behind Oscar winner Shakespeare in Love and successful films such as Lion and Django Unchained is now being headed by Bob Weinstein, Harvey's brother.

Details of the talks with Colony Capital, which is owned by Thomas Barrack Jr. who was President Trump's inauguration chair, were not available. Colony previously invested in Miramax, a production company created by the Weinstein brothers but subsequently sold.

"We believe that Colony's investment and sponsorship will help stabilize the company's current operations, as well as provide comfort to our critical distribution, production and talent partners around the world," Weinstein Co. board member Tarak Ben Ammar said in a statement.

"Colony's successful experience and track record in media and entertainment will be invaluable to the company as we move forward."