Google is partnering with Walmart to allow customers to order thousands of products from Walmart via their smartphones or other Google devices such as the Home speaker. (Walmart)

Walmart is diving into voice-activated shopping. But unlike online leader Amazon, it's not doing it alone.

The world's largest retailer said Wednesday it's working with Google to offer hundreds of thousands of items from laundry detergent to Legos for voice shopping through Google Assistant.

Walmart will integrate thousands of its products with Google Express, the search giant's e-commerce platform. Anyone with a Google Home smart speaker or who is a Google Express customer via the website or app will be able to order many Walmart products through voice activation, starting next month.

"One of the primary use cases for voice shopping will be the ability to build a basket of previously purchased everyday essentials," Walmart says in a blog post announcing the partnership. "This will enable us to deliver highly personalized shopping recommendations based on customers' previous purchases, including those made in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com."

The program is rolling out in a limited fashion in the U.S. starting in September, but there are plans to roll it out to all 4,700 U.S. locations a little later, which will allow people to pick up their products in stores — often for a discount.

The move is Google's biggest retail partnership as it tries to broaden the reach of its voice-powered assistant Home speaker, and it underscores Walmart's drive to compete in an area dominated by Amazon's Alexa-powered Echo device.

Walmart is working hard to close the gulf online between itself and Amazon. But it's had to look beyond itself and form partnerships with other companies. Amazon generally has been building its network of services on its own, using its $99-a-year Prime membership to develop loyalty.