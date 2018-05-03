Former VW CEO charged in U.S. over diesel emissions cheating

A federal grand jury in Detroit has indicted former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn on charges stemming from the company's diesel emissions cheating scandal in a plot that prosecutors allege reached the top of the world's largest automaker.

The four-count indictment unsealed Thursday charges Winterkorn, 70, with three counts of wire fraud and one of conspiring with other senior VW executives and employees to violate the Clean Air Act. He was indicted in March.

Volkswagen has admitted to programming its diesel engines to activate pollution controls when being tested in government labs and turning them off when on the road.

Winterkorn faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 US fine on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years in prison and a $25,000 US fine on the wire fraud charges. He is the ninth person charged by U.S. authorities in the case. Two have pleaded guilty and are serving jail time, while six others remain in Germany.

"Volkswagen deceived American regulators and defrauded American consumers for years," Matthew Schneider, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, said in a statement. "The fact that this criminal conduct was allegedly blessed at Volkswagen's highest levels is appalling."

The U.S. government believes Winterkorn is in Germany, so it's unlikely he'll ever see a U.S. courtroom or jail. Germany's constitution forbids extradition of its citizens other than to another European Union member state or to an international court.

He still could be charged in Germany, however. Prosecutors in the city of Braunschweig said in January of 2017 that Winterkorn was among 37 suspects being investigated in a criminal probe related to the emissions scandal. Prosecutors' statement said they were investigating him on suspicion of fraud and false advertising.

Winterkorn testified in the German parliament that he didn't learn of the problem until shortly before U.S. investigators announced it in September of 2015.

The indictment alleges that Winterkorn was told of the emissions cheating in May of 2014 and again in July of 2015, yet "agreed with other senior VW executives to continue to perpetrate the fraud and deceive U.S. regulators."

The plot was discovered when the International Council on Clean Transportation, which works with governments to control emissions, paid for emissions testing on two diesel VWs. The study of on-road performance found that one emitted up to 35 times the allowable amount of toxic nitrogen oxide.