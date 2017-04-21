Courts in Ontario and Quebec on Friday approved a class action settlement with Volkswagen Group Canada Inc. involving emissions from 2.0-litre TDI diesel engines in roughly 105,000 vehicles.

The approval means that Canadians who are part of the class-action settlement and U.S. customers with affected vehicles that were first sold or leased in Canada may begin submitting claims for compensation on April 28.

In a joint news release issued by the company and lawyers for the plaintiffs in the suit, Maria Stenstroem, the CEO of Volkswagen Group Canada, said: "Approval of the settlement is an important milestone in our journey to making things right in Canada."

"This settlement responds to the concerns raised by our clients, and we are pleased that it will now be implemented," said Charles Wright, a partner at Siskinds LLP and one of the lead counsel representing vehicle owners.

The groups said the class settlement is not an admission of liability by Volkswagen.

Drivers have been waiting for resolution since it was learned in 2015 that many VW vehicles were fitted with software to fool emissions tests. Vehicles equipped with the cheat emitted nitrogen oxide at a level many times more than permitted under pollution standards.

The following makes and model years of 2.0-litre TDI-engine vehicles are covered under the settlement:

VW Jetta, 2009-2015.

VW Jetta Wagon, 2009.

VW Golf, 2010-2013, 2015.

VW Passat, 2012-2015.

VW Beetle, 2013-2015.

VW Golf Wagon, 2010-2014.

VW Golf Sportwagon, 2015.

Audi A3, 2010-2013, 2015.

Owners or lessees of a vehicle on the list will be eligible to get cash compensation from VW. They can also elect to sell their vehicle to the company or terminate their lease early, or they could opt to keep their vehicle and have it modified at no charge and get an extended emissions warranty.

According to the terms of the settlement, payments to owners will range from $5,100 to $8,000, depending on the model and age of the vehicle.