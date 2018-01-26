U.S. economic growth unexpectedly slowed in the fourth quarter as the strongest pace of consumer spending in three years resulted in a surge in imports.

Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.6 per cent annual rate, compared to a 3.2 per cent growth rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance fourth-quarter GDP report on Friday.

Imports, which subtract from GDP growth, increased at their fastest rate in more than seven years, up 13 9 per cent. Rising imports underscore the challenges that the Trump administration faces in its quest to boost annual GDP growth to 3 per cent as U.S. consumers bought more imported goods.

A measure of domestic demand jumped at a 4.6 per cent rate, the quickest since the third quarter of 2014, highlighting the economy's strength. Final sales to private domestic purchasers rose at a 2.2 per cent pace in the third quarter.

Hurricane damage

TD economist Leslie Preston pointed to the impact of hurricane damage in the southern U.S. on domestic spending. Purchases of vehicles soared, as people replace flood-damaged cars and there was a boost in spending on durable goods and residential structures.

Workers begin repairs to a wall that was lost in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, in Rockport, Texas. Part of the rising in consumer spending is related to repairs from the hurricanes that hit in late summer. (Eric Gay/Associated Press)

Better still, business investment was up 6.8 per cent, with improved spending on equipment.

"The U.S. economy was doing quite well even before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act came into play," she wrote in a note to clients. "The TCJA is expected to provide a modest boost to the U.S. economy over the next few years. However, with unemployment already so low, it is also likely to spark higher inflation and speed the pace of Fed rate hikes slightly."

Strong domestic demand is part of a synchronized global rebound that includes the euro zone and Asia.

Demand has also been buoyed by President Donald Trump's promise of hefty tax cuts, which was fulfilled in December when the Republican-controlled U.S. Congress approved the largest overhaul of the tax code in 30 years.

"Yes, today's GDP report is evidence of the 'resurgence of a strong and prosperous America,'" said RBC senior economist Jennifer Lee, quoting President Trump's speech in Davos this morning.

Pressure on dollar, rates

"And, this should help the ultimate want for a 'strong dollar,'" she said, adding that she expects the momentum to continue into 2018.

The economy grew 2.3 per cent in 2017, an acceleration from the 1.5 per cent logged in 2016.

While the corporate income tax rate has been slashed to 21 per cent from 35 per cent and taxes for households have also been lowered, economists see only a modest boost to GDP growth as the fiscal stimulus is coming at a time when the economy is almost at full employment. Employers are having to raise wages to attract talent.