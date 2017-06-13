Uber's chief executive Travis Kalanick told employees in an email on Tuesday that he will take time away from the company he helped to found, according to a copy of a memo seen by Reuters.

Kalanick's leave of absence follows a day-long board meeting on Sunday during which directors of Uber Technologies Inc. discussed the possibility of Kalanick temporarily stepping away from the company.

In his email, Kalanick did not specify how long he would be away from the company, but cited the need to take time off to grieve the loss of his mother, who died in a recent boating accident.

The decision to step away was announced at the same time Uber released an executive summary of an internal investigation — conducted by the law firm of former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder — into the company amid allegations of a culture of sexism and sexual harassment.

Uber said it will implement all the recommendations in the report.

"Implementing these recommendations will improve our culture, promote fairness and accountability, and establish processes and systems to ensure the mistakes of the past will not be repeated. While change does not happen overnight, we're committed to rebuilding trust with our employees, riders and drivers," Uber said in a statement posted on its website.

In February, former Uber employee Susan J. Fowler published a blog post titled "Reflecting on one very, very strange year at Uber." In it, she outlined a litany of sexist incidents and sexual harassment — including being propositioned for sex by her manager on her first day on the job. Fowler wrote that she complained to Uber HR but instead of dealing with the problems, she herself was punished with negative performance reviews, with Uber even hiring a law firm to investigate her.

Uber is no stranger to controversy.

"The company was founded in controversy," said Adam Lachinsky, executive editor of Forbes magazine and author of Wild Ride: Inside Uber's Quest for World Domination in an interview with CBC's The Current.

"In its earliest days it received a cease and desist letter from the city and county of San Francisco who marched into its offices and said you're operating an illegal taxi service."

Other cities also tried and failed to stop Uber, after the ride-hailing app proved to be much more effective, popular, and cheaper than local taxis.

Uber's innovative technology and tactic of deliberately undercutting local cab and limo companies helped the company grow to become what some call the biggest startup in the world. It's now in more than 600 cities in more than 80 countries around the world and has been valued at an astounding $68 billion US.

But with the growth and popularity came more and more controversy. First, it was concerns about poor pay and background checks for drivers, insurance issues, and surge pricing.

Then came a parade of scandals.