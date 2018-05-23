Skip to Main Content
Uber puts brakes on self-driving car operation in Arizona

Uber is ending its operation of self-driving cars in Arizona more than two months after a woman was struck and killed by one of its vehicles.

Uber suspended operations of autonomous vehicles after March fatality

A self-driving Volvo vehicle, purchased by Uber, sits in a parking lot in Phoenix, Ariz., in this Dec. 2017. The company said Wednesday it is halting testing of autonomous vehicles in the city after a March fatality. (Natalie Behring/Reuters)

The company notified about 300 workers Wednesday that their positions would be terminated.

Uber previously suspended operations of autonomous vehicles following the March 18 accident in which a 49-year-old woman was hit while crossing the street in the Phoenix suburb of Tempe.

The vehicle was in self-driving mode with a human backup driver at the wheel.

The ride-sharing service said in a prepared statement that it remains focused on a "top-to-bottom safety review" and will now focus more efforts on its engineering hubs in Pittsburgh and San Francisco.

The company says it will revive self-driving cars in Pittsburgh this summer.

Uber spokeswoman Stephanie Sedlak says the decision does not impact 550 other Arizona employees.

