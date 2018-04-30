The owner and operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange says everything should be normal when the market opens on Monday, the first trading day after the stock exchange was surprisingly shut down because of an unexplained technical glitch.

TMX Corp. says a "hardware failure in a central storage appliance" affected its system at around 1:39 p.m. ET on Friday, knocking trading offline. Backup systems designed to take over in such an event were also impacted.

By the time the company had identified the problem, it was too late in the day to properly reboot and test everything, so the TMX made the rare decision to close the market almost three hours early.

TMX said the problem started on the Montreal Exchange, which handles derivatives trading, before spreading to the TSX, the small-stock Venture exchange and a TSX alternative exchange known as the TSX Alpha Exchange, all cascading offline within about two minutes of the first problems appearing.

TMX-owned exchanges handle the vast majority of all stock trades in Canada, so the shutdown left traders in a lurch.

But TMX said the defective module was replaced and tested over the weekend, so it isn't expecting any issues when the stock market opens at around 9:30 a.m.