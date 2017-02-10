The Toronto Stock Exchange's benchmark index is at its highest level ever, going above 15,700 early in the trading day on Friday.
The S&P/TSX composite index gained more than 100 points on Friday, enough to eclipse it's previous intraday high of 15,685 set Sept. 3, 2014, when the record close was 15,657. Canada's benchmark stock index is on track to break that record Friday.
The gains are broad-based, as all 10 of the index's subsectors are higher, but the main catalyst is the energy sector, which gained one per cent on Friday.
Oil prices gained after the Paris-based International Energy Agency lifted its demand forecast and said oil cartel OPEC is sticking to its pledge to cut production.
The TSX was also buoyed in general by strong Canadian jobs numbers released Friday that show the job market is on its best six-month run in 15 years.
The major U.S. market indexes were also flying high, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump revealed his administration is planning a "phenomenal" tax reform package that would likely ease the burden on most businesses.
"No one wants to miss a large pop when that news does come out," said Uriel Cohen, founder of Alpine Global in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 58.16 points at 20,230.56, while the S&P 500 rose 4.79 points at 2,312.66. The Nasdaq composite index was up 6.53 points at 5,721.71.
