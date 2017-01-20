Stock markets headed into the first day of the Trump administration in a largely positive way, with the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 all higher despite a slight swoon while America's 45th president delivered his inaugural address.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up by about 40 points to 19,779 in the afternoon, just minutes before the new president formally acceded to the position. The broader S&P 500 was up 7 points to 2,270 and within striking distance of its all-time high, set earlier this month.

The technology-focused Nasdaq was up 5 points to 5,537.

All indexes had been higher earlier in the day, before the new president's speech sparked a modest retreat from those highs. There was little catalyst for the rally in terms of hard news. Much of the world's attention was trained squarely on the U.S. Capitol building, as the campaign-style rhetoric cools down and the 45th U.S. president begins to implement actual policies.

"There is very little new material information shaping markets this morning as they are likely going to be influenced by headline watching as the incoming U.S. administration focuses upon signing executive orders and advancing legislative measures fairly rapidly over the coming week and beyond," Scotiabank said in a note to clients early Friday morning.

The new administration made it clear what its economic priorities would be within minutes of the swearing-in, as the White House's website was updated to remove the Obama presidency's policies, and replaced with Trump's.

They include:

"President Trump is committed to renegotiating NAFTA," the trade statement reads. "If our partners refuse a renegotiation that gives American workers a fair deal, then the President will give notice of the United States' intent to withdraw from NAFTA."

While short on details, the move was a clear signal of what the new administration intends to do with regards to the U.S. economy.

In a commentary following the inauguration, TD Bank made it clear that there's still much that is unknown for investors.

"The details of the policies he will implement in the early days of his mandate, crucial for deducing the impact on the economy, remain to be seen," the bank said. "The cost of the current Republican tax cut plans would require either dramatic cuts in spending or a sizeable rise in the deficit. It is likely that the final package will be more modest, and provide less of a near-term economic boost than markets expect."

TSX higher too

Despite the uncertainty, the buoyant mood spilled over into Canadian stocks, as the S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 157 points to 15,567, within about 100 points of its all-time high set two years ago, before the price of oil cratered.

Oil was changing hands at $52.79 US a barrel, up $1.42. That wasn't enough to buoy the loonie, however, which was down by a tenth of a cent to just under 75 cents US. The Canadian dollar has been in free fall this week, having been at 77 cents following the Martin Luther King holiday on Monday.

Both the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso slipped after Trump's speech reiterated the anti-globalist approach that the new administration seems poised to deploy.