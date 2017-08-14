Stock markets were higher in Canada and the United States on Monday as tensions over armed confrontation with North Korea seemed to ease.

Last week was the worst for stocks since late March as rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea startled investors out of the complacency seen in stock markets for most of this year.

That concern eased Monday after officials said fighting is not imminent. The top U.S. military officer said the country wants to resolve the standoff peacefully.

"Markets are stabilizing," said foreign exchange analyst Karl Schamotta with Cambridge Mercantile Solutions. "Safe-haven currencies like the Swiss franc and Japanese yen [are] losing altitude as key volatility gauges normalize."

Last Thursday was the worst day for stocks since mid-May, and Monday is shaping up to be the best day since late April.

The S&P/TSX composite index gained about one per cent to 15,149 nearing midday. Most sectors of the index, with the exception of materials and health-care stocks, were higher. Banks and energy companies, which make up a large chunk of the index, were higher.

Oil was down 39 cents a barrel to $48.42 US, and the loonie was also somewhat lower, off 0.04 cents to 78.81.

"The resumption of NAFTA negotiations in Washington could trigger a sell-on-rumour/buy-on-news dynamic in the Canadian dollar," Schamotta said, "with traders reacting negatively when the opening salvos are launched by the Trump administration, only to reverse direction when tough bargaining positions are inevitably walked back."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was back over the 22,000-point threshold after a 146-point gain. And the broader S&P 500 fared best of all, up by more than one per cent at 2,466.

Technology stocks in particular were higher, as Apple added $1.88, or 1.2 per cent, to $159.36 and Microsoft picked up $1.07, or 1.5 per cent, to $73.57.

Fiat Chrysler stock gained 81 cents, or seven per cent, to $12.42 after a report in the Automotive News said an unnamed Chinese company had made an offer for the company, which was rejected for not being high enough.