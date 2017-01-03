Ford Motor Co. says it is dropping its plan to build a $1.6-billion US plant in Mexico, a plan criticized by Donald Trump during last year's presidential primary campaign.

Ford also announced it plans to invest about $700 million in a Michigan factory that will build high-tech autonomous and electric vehicles.

The company said it will add 700 direct new jobs at its Flat Rock (Michigan) Assembly Plant, which will build a small sport utility vehicle with extended battery range, a fully autonomous vehicle for ride-hailing or ride-sharing, and the Ford Mustang and Lincoln Continental.

In April, Ford revealed plans to build the plant in Mexico's San Luis Potosi state, with the goal of creating about 2,800 jobs and shifting small-car production out of the U.S.

Trump, who had criticized moving jobs from the U.S. to Mexico, called Ford's decision "an absolute disgrace." Trump also pledged he would rewrite the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), tax imports and punish U.S. companies, including Ford.

Ford CEO Mark Fields said Tuesday the decision to cancel the Mexican plant was partly related to a need to "fully utilize capacity at existing facilities" as sales of small and medium-sized cars slide.

Additionally, Ford reiterated Tuesday that it would continue with its plan to build its new Focus small car at an existing plant in Hermosillo, Mexico, in order to boost company profitability.

Just a week after the U.S. presidential election in November that led to Trump's victory, Fields confirmed the company was pressing on with the plan for the Focus.

Citing an unnamed source, Reuters reported that the Trump team was told Tuesday morning about Ford's new plans. The news agency reported the source said the move was influenced by Trump's policy goals, such as cuttings taxes and reducing regulations, but said there were no talks between the company and Trump about the decision to nix the Mexico plant or pump money into Michigan.

Following the company's announcement, Ford shares rose nearly three per cent, going to $12.49 US.

Trump tariff threat

In related auto-sector news, Trump also lobbed a volley on Twitter at General Motors and threatened a "big border tax" for producing Chevrolet Cruze vehicles in Mexico.

"General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" Trump tweeted.

General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A.or pay big border tax! — @realDonaldTrump

In defence, GM said all Chevrolet Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are built in its assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

"GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the U.S," the automaker said in a statement on its website.

GM shares were ahead by 1.5 per cent to $35.21 US in late-morning trading.