Skip to Main Content
Trump wants $100B in more tariffs on China amid trade row

Notifications

Trump wants $100B in more tariffs on China amid trade row

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a statement on Thursday that he has instructed U.S. trade officials to consider $100 billion US in additional tariffs on China "in light of China's unfair retaliation" against earlier U.S. tariff actions.

Move comes after China issued list of U.S. goods subject to possible retaliatory hikes

The Associated Press ·
U.S. President Donald Trump attends a round table discussion on tax reform at White Sulpher Springs Civic Center in White Sulpher Springs, West Virginia, on Thursday. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
comments

U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion US in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.

The move comes a day after China issued a $50 billion list of U.S. goods including soybeans and small aircraft for possible tariff hikes in an escalating and potentially damaging dispute.

The White House said Trump has instructed the Office of the United States Trade Representative to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify which products they should apply to.

He's also instructed his secretary of agriculture "to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests."

Trump argues China's trade practices have led to the closure of American factories and the loss of millions of American jobs.

With a trade war looming between the U.S. and China, Canada could have opportunities and risks emerge as the two sides dig in. Jia Wang of the China Institute at the University of Alberta discusses the pros and cons 6:14

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us