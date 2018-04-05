Trump wants $100B in more tariffs on China amid trade row
Move comes after China issued list of U.S. goods subject to possible retaliatory hikes
U.S. President Donald Trump has instructed the U.S. trade representative to consider slapping $100 billion US in additional tariffs on Chinese goods.
The move comes a day after China issued a $50 billion list of U.S. goods including soybeans and small aircraft for possible tariff hikes in an escalating and potentially damaging dispute.
The White House said Trump has instructed the Office of the United States Trade Representative to consider whether $100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate under section 301 and, if so, to identify which products they should apply to.
He's also instructed his secretary of agriculture "to implement a plan to protect our farmers and agricultural interests."
Trump argues China's trade practices have led to the closure of American factories and the loss of millions of American jobs.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.